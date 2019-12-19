When is the Home Alone reboot on Disney+ and who is in the cast?

Home Alone is now a modern-day Christmas staple and traditional viewing for many every year, and now that Disney owns the rights it was only a matter of time before we saw a reboot. Fans should prepare themselves however – it seems like Kevin McAllister won’t be the one abandoned this time around…

Here’s everything you need to know about the Home Alone reboot.

When is the Home Alone reboot on Disney+?

A release date has not yet been announced but expect the film over the festive period if it follows franchise tradition – probably in time for Christmas 2020.

What will happen in the Home Alone reboot?

While no details have been released, the plot is pretty self-explanatory with this franchise. A child will be left – wait for it – home alone, after a mix up over the Christmas period. The child will then likely have to defend his home from robbers, with traps that are seriously violent and life-threatening if you really think about it. It remains to be seen if any twists will be added to freshen up the formula.

What we do know for sure is that the main character will not be Kevin McCallister, the protagonist made famous by Macauley Culkin in the 1990s originals, but a new youngster also victim to some careless parenting.

Who is in the cast of the Home Alone reboot?

Archie Yates, who can be seen in the upcoming Jojo Rabbit, will be playing Kevin McCallister’s spiritual successor. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper and Catastrophe’s Rob Delaney will also appear, though reportedly not as Yates’s parents.