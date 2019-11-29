What is Hayu? How much does the Reality TV streaming service cost?

Not finding enough reality TV on streaming services like Amazon Prime Video or Netflix? Hayu (pronounced “Hey U”) could be the answer to your problems.

Advertisement

Whether you’re looking to binge on Keeping Up with the Kardashians or The Real Housewives franchise, the platform has it all.

But how much does it cost? And how can you watch it? Here’s all you need to know about Hayu…

What is Hayu?

Rolled out in 2016, Hayu is a subscription-based video streaming service centring on reality and true crime TV, hosting over 250 shows.

Owned by American network NBCUniversal, the service serves up reality shows on the same day as they premiere in the US.

How much is Hayu a month? Is there a free trial?

You can sign to Hayu for £4.99, making the platform one of the cheapest available to UK viewers.

Hayu offer new users a one-month free trial.

Is Hayu available through Amazon Prime? Is Hayu free to Amazon Prime customers?

Funny you should ask: yes, you can purchase Hayu through Amazon for £3.99 a month. Amazon also offers viewers a 30-day free trial.

Unfortunately, Hayu is not free to Amazon Prime customers. The cost of Hayu will come on top of the Prime subscription cost.

Is Hayu available through any other streaming service providers?

You can also watch Hayu through NOW TV. Simply sign up to the Hayu TV pass for £3.99 a month here.

NOW TV also offers a 7-day free trial.

What devices can I watch Hayu on?

The Hayu app is compatible with most mobile, tablet and TV devices. The app is available to download on Apple and Android mobile platforms, plus Smart TVs including Roku, Samsung and Fire TV sets. The app is also compatible with Google Chromecast.

If you’re still not sure if Hayu will work on your screen, see the full list of available devices here.

As Hayu is available through NOW TV and Amazon Prime Video, the service is also available to watch on their corresponding apps.

What TV shows are on Hayu?

While the service hosts over 250 shows, here are some of the highlights…

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

We’re not going to ask how you managed to get onto this page without knowing what this show is. But we will tell you Hayu hosts all 17 seasons of KUWTK.

The Real Housewives franchise

From the Real Housewives of Vancouver, to Orange County and even Cheshire, Hayu has them all.

Jersey Shore

The show that inspired the UK’s Geordie Shore, this reality series follows eight housemates who spend their summer together at a vacation home.

Other shows include…

Blind Date US

Below Deck

The Disappearance of The Millbrook Twins

Botched

Watch What Happens Live

The DNA of Murder with Paul Holes

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood

Botched

Project Runway

Does Hayu have any films?

No. If you’re after movies then Hayu isn’t the streaming service for you.

Advertisement

Can you download TV shows on Hayu?

Yes, you can download TV shows and watch later on the Hayu app