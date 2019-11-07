Neil Gaiman confirms that work is already underway on Sandman season 2 for Netflix
The ambitious adaptation of the beloved comic was announced earlier this year
A screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman comic series has been long-awaited by fans, so it’ll come as welcome news that Gaiman and Netflix are already plotting a second season.
It was announced in July that the streaming service had greenlit a Sandman series, following years of aborted attempts at bringing the comic to the screen as a TV show or movie.
“Everybody was bidding on it and Netflix won,” Gaiman told RadioTimes.com.
Published by DC Comics under its adult-themed Vertigo imprint, The Sandman tells the story of Dream of the Endless, a supernatural being who rules over the world of dreams and ran for 75 issues from January 1989 to March 1996.
“There are three of us, the showrunner Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and me, and we’ve just finished writing the first episode, and plotting and breaking down the first two seasons, so we’ll see what happens next,” Gaiman revealed.
Joseph-Gordon Levitt was once attached to a Sandman film project, with Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials) hired the write the script. A separate TV version was also previously in development in HBO.
The Netflix series will kick off with an 11-episode first season, though a release date is yet to be announced.