Neil Gaiman confirms that work is already underway on Sandman season 2 for Netflix

A screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman comic series has been long-awaited by fans, so it’ll come as welcome news that Gaiman and Netflix are already plotting a second season.

Advertisement

It was announced in July that the streaming service had greenlit a Sandman series, following years of aborted attempts at bringing the comic to the screen as a TV show or movie.

“Everybody was bidding on it and Netflix won,” Gaiman told RadioTimes.com.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Published by DC Comics under its adult-themed Vertigo imprint, The Sandman tells the story of Dream of the Endless, a supernatural being who rules over the world of dreams and ran for 75 issues from January 1989 to March 1996.

Gaiman will serve as executive producer on the Netflix series alongside David Goyer (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), with Allan Heinberg (Grey’s Anatomy) serving as lead writer and showrunner.

“There are three of us, the showrunner Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and me, and we’ve just finished writing the first episode, and plotting and breaking down the first two seasons, so we’ll see what happens next,” Gaiman revealed.

Joseph-Gordon Levitt was once attached to a Sandman film project, with Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials) hired the write the script. A separate TV version was also previously in development in HBO.

Advertisement

The Netflix series will kick off with an 11-episode first season, though a release date is yet to be announced.