Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks’ Band of Brothers follow-up is heading to Apple TV+

Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks are re-teaming for a spiritual sequel to their earlier series Band of Brothers and The Pacific, with Masters of the Air set to launch on streaming service Apple TV+.

Advertisement

A limited series based on Donald L Miller’s book of the same name, Masters of the Air will cap off the loose trilogy that began with Band of Brothers in 2001 (which told the story of the US Army’s Easy Company) and continued with The Pacific (following World War II marines) in 2010.

The series will tell the story of the American bomber boys in WWII who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep.

Masters of the Air was originally in development at HBO, home to the earlier shows, before moving to Apple, which will launch its new streaming platform on 1st November.

Spielberg will executive produce the series via his company Amblin Television, alongside Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone.

According to Deadline, Masters of the Air will be over eight hours in length and will cost over $200 million to produce. It is being written by John Orloff, also a writer on Band of Brothers.

Get streaming and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on streaming and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Masters of the Air will be Spielberg’s second project at Apple TV+, with the director also working on a reboot of the anthology series Amazing Stories.