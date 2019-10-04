How to watch The Only Way is Essex – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

The Only Way is Essex (or, as the true fans know it, TOWIE) is a reality TV series that explores the dramatic lives of a group of young people living in Essex.

Advertisement

Where to watch The Only Way is Essex

You can watch the series on ITV Hub, iTunes or Amazon Prime Video. You can also buy the DVD box set.

What is The Only Way is Essex about?

It’s strange to think that it was 10 years ago that TOWIE first aired.

The show explores the lives of a group of young people living in Essex, in particular their romantic relationships and arguments.

The situations in the series are sometimes manufactured, but the producers maintain that the series is not scripted – the planning by the producers just adds structure to the show.

The show’s name is a play on words, based on its theme tune The Only Way is Up by Yazz. It is filmed just a few days before episodes are released.

Who narrates The Only Way is Essex?

The series is narrated by Denise van Outen, who has previously worked on The Big Breakfast and was a judge on Ireland’s Got Talent.

Who stars in The Only Way is Essex?

The series has featured many – ahem – ‘sorts’ over its 10-year tenure, but the 2019 cast consists of: James Bennewith, Courtney Green, Pete Wicks, Georgia Kousoulou, Clelia Theodorou, Chloe Sims, Gemma Collins, Bobby-Cole Norris, James Lock, Tommy Mallet, Dan Edgar, Liam Blackwell, Chloe Meadows, Cara De La Hoyde, Nathan Massey, Yazmin Oukhellou, Shelby Tribble, Sam Mucklow, Saffron Lempriere, Demi Sims, and newcomers Clare & Chloe Brockett, Tom McDonnell Harry Lee, Chloe Ross, Joey Turner, Kelsey Stratford, Ella Wise and Jayden Beales.

The series has launched careers beyond the series for some stars, including ex-partners Joey Essex and Megan McKenna, who featured together on Celebs Go Dating, Mark Wright who moved to Los Angeles to present on Extra, Gemma Collins who has starred in a string of reality TV shows as well as her own, and Sam and Billie Faiers who landed their own hit, The Mummy Diaries.

Where is The Only Way is Essex filmed?

The series is filmed in and around Brentwood, Essex, as well as spin-offs in Marbella and Thailand.

Advertisement

How many seasons of The Only Way is Essex are there?

So far, there have been 25 seasons, and nearly 300 episodes.