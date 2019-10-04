How to watch The Inbetweeners – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

The Inbetweeners was a Channel 4 comedy series about four socially inept teenagers who weren’t clever enough to be the ‘nerds’ but not cool enough to be in the popular crowd either.

Advertisement

The show follows the four friends as they try to climb the social ladder and achieve the teenage rites of passage that they believe to be so important. From getting into cool parties to losing their virginity, they push themselves towards these superficial goals one awkward step at a time.

Where to watch The Inbetweeners?

You can watch The Inbetweeners on Channel 4 On Demand, Amazon Prime Video, or Sky. You could also buy the full DVD box set or buy episodes on iTunes. It’s not currently available on Netflix, though.

What is The Inbetweeners about?

The television series begins when former private school boy Will arrives at a state comprehensive and is bullied as a ‘briefcase wanker’ – he meets fellow outcasts Simon, Jay and Neill on his first day and desperately tries to befriend them.

Despite initially being unsure about adding Will to their group, the three boys eventually welcome him and the four become inseparable – and it’s only partially just because they get to spend time with Will’s “fit” mum.

The television series follows the secondary school years of the boys, and the two movies that follow continue the story after the boys have left sixth form. The Inbetweeners Movie explores the boys’s adventures on a lads’ holiday in Malia before they go their separate ways, whilst The Inbetweeners II sees the group go to Australia where Jay is living and they discover that he is, as usual, totally exaggerating how great his life is.

An American adaptation of this quintessentially British comedy was also attempted and broadcast on MTV, but was quickly cancelled due to poor ratings. This stood in stark contrast to the huge success of the British version.

Where was The Inbetweeners filmed?

The television series was mostly filmed in North West London, including Uxbridge, Watford and Pinner. Ruislip High was used to film scenes of the fictional school Rudge Park Comprehensive where the boys met.

Who’s in the cast of The Inbetweeners?

Simon Bird plays Will McKenzie, Joe Thomas plays Simon Cooper James Buckley plays Jay Cartwright, and Blake Harrison plays Neil Sutherland, with recurring characters including Simon’s crush Carly (Emily Head), Will’s crush Charlotte (Emily Atack) and tyrannical teacher Mr Gilbert (Greg Davies).

Who wrote The Inbetweeners?

The Inbetweeners was created by Damon Beesley and Iain Morris, and was partially based on their own awkward experiences of being a teenager in Britain. Iain even told the Guardian that he is a real-life Will, whilst Damon is a mixture between Jay and Simon.

Advertisement

Where is The Inbetweeners set?

The Inbetweeners series is set in a dull suburban neighbourhood outside London, although the boys sometimes drove into London to go clubbing. The first film is set in Malia, and the second is set mostly in Australia.