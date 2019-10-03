How to watch Derry Girls – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

The Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls explores the lives of young girls (and one boy) living in Derry, Northern Ireland.

The series won the Radio Times Comedy Champion Award in 2018, and in 2019 it won the Royal Television Society Award for Best Scripted Comedy.

Where can I watch Derry Girls?

You can watch the series on All4 or Netflix.

You can also pick up the DVD box set, or watch it live on Channel 4.

What is Derry Girls about?

Derry Girls is a British comedy series focusing on the lives of teenage girls living in Derry, Northern Ireland as they try to navigate adolescence and the Troubles, as well as with meeting their Catholic girls’ secondary school’s tough expectations.

The series explores controversial topics that still affect Northern Ireland today – James’ mother originally planned to have an abortion when she fell pregnant with him and so had to go to England to get one, although she eventually decided against it.

The Troubles, which have left a deep imprint in Northern Ireland’s cultural consciousness, are also explored as an overarching theme that darkens the otherwise comedic lens of the series.

The series has been critically acclaimed for its treatment of both the lighter and more serious topics that it addresses, and was renewed for a third season in April 2019.

How many seasons of Derry Girls are there?

So far, two series have been released, with a third on the way.

How many episodes are there in a season?

There are six episodes per season, making a total of 12 so far.

Who’s in the cast of Derry Girls?

The main cast consists of Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin Quinn, Tommy Tiernan as her dad Gerry, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as Michelle Mallon, Nicola Coughlan as Clare Devlin, Kathy Kiera Clarke as Aunt Sarah, Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe, Tara Lynne O’Neill as Mary, Leah O’Rourke as Jenny Joyce, Louisa Harland as Orla McCool, Dylan Llewellyn as James Maguire and Siobhan McSweeney as Sister Michael.

The show has been praised for its choice of Irish actors, many of whom previously had have few or only low-profile roles on the screen.

O’Neill has also starred in The Informant and Omagh, whilst Jackson’s other credits are mostly on the stage. Coughlan has some film roles before the series, including Doctors and Svengali.

Other supporting cast members include Kevin McAleer as Uncle Colm, Beccy Henderson as Aisling, Amelia Crowley as Deirdre Mallon, Claire Rafferty as Miss Mooney and Paul Mallon as Dennis.

When is Derry Girls set?

The series is set in Derry, Northern Ireland (obviously!).

Where is Derry Girls filmed?

The series is filmed on location in Derry, and also in Belfast.

Who wrote Derry Girls?

The series was created and written by Lis McGee, a real Derry girl – she was born in Derry, Northern Ireland and has been working on the stage and screen for over twenty years. her previous credits include Being Human and London Irish, as well as writing the play Jump that was adapted into a feature film.