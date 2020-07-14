"It looks like we were a bit early with this one so have had to take season two down for now," Netflix wrote on its UK and Ireland Twitter page.

"We'll let you know when it's coming back as soon as we can. In the meantimes, it's available now on All 4."

The first series of Derry Girls, which aired on Channel 4 in 2018, is still available on Netflix for subscribers to watch.

Fans of the comedy have been pining after the show's third series, which was commissioned in April 2019 and due to start filming in June this year according to star Nicola Coughlan (Claire), however due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, production has been halted.

"We were meant to start filming around now," she told Angela Scanlon's Thanks A Million podcast."but filming has been put on hold for now which sucks, and we're all really excited to go back and start again and see the scripts because we actually haven't."

The upcoming season could also be the show's last, according to actor Tommy Tiernan who plays Erin's dad Gerry. "This is [the] last series, I think. As far as I know this is the very last series," he told Jason Manford's Absolute Radio show in March.

However, Derry Girls' creator Lisa McGee quickly jumped on Twitter to clarify the situation, tweeting: "I'm currently in the thick of writing series 3. Who knows what the future holds for The Derry Girls but please don't worry...we are plotting!"

Derry Girls season one is available to stream on Netflix, with season two available on All4. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.