How to watch The Flash – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

The Flash is a highly-rated and critically acclaimed superhero series that exists in the same universe as Arrow, and various other DC TV shows.

The series won the People’s Choice Award for Favourite New TV Drama in 2014 when it came out, and has been renewed for a sixth season by the CW due for release in October 2019.

Where to watch The Flash in the UK?

Sadly, the series isn’t on Netflix or Google Play at the moment, but you can watch it on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video or NowTV.

Alternatively, you can buy episodes on iTunes or pick up the DVD box set.

What is The Flash about?

The Flash is a US superhero series created in 2014 by Geoff Johns, Andrew Kreisberg and Greg Berlanti for the CW.

It explores the life of the superhero Barry Allen – whose superhero name is Flash of course – as he investigates crime with the aid of his superhuman speed.

How many seasons of The Flash are there?

The series has five seasons, with a sixth on the way.

Who’s in the cast of The Flash?

The Flash / Barry Allen is played by Grant Gustin, who previously starred in Glee, Shark and Mr. Brooks whilst Iris West-Allen, Flash’s wife, is played by The Game‘s Candice Patton.

Killer Frost / Caitlin Snow, the bioengineer and superhero, is played by Danielle Panabaker from Necessary Roughness, Bones, Arrow and Friday the 13th.

The series also stars Jesse L. Martin as Joe West, Rick Cosnett as Eddie Thawne, Hartley Sawyer as Ralph Dibny / Elongated Man, Carlos Valdes as Vibe, Chris Klein as Cicada, Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells, Keiynan Lonsdale as Kid Flash, Neil Sandilands as The Thinker, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton and Jessica Parker Kennedy as XS.

How many episodes of The Flash are there?

In total, the series has 114 episodes.

When does The Flash return?

The Flash will be returning for a sixth season, which will launch on 8th October on The CW in the US and shortly afterward on Sky1 in the UK.