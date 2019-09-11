Millie Bobby Brown and her sister making a film for Netflix

She’s already a celebrated actor, with her role as Stranger Things’ Eleven having landed her multiple accolades, but it seems Millie Bobby Brown is also as equally as talented as a writer.

The 15-year-old is now serving as a producer on Netflix’s upcoming drama A Time Lost, which is based on an original story by Brown and her sister Paige.

The film tells a tale of two feuding Long Island families, which sees their bitter rivalry come to ahead when one of their teenage daughters is diagnosed with cancer.

“We are so grateful to Netflix for their confidence in us and this beautiful story, which we have spent years writing and developing,” said both Millie and Paige in a statement to Variety. “It’s about friendship, family and overcoming obstacles when it feels like the world is pushing you down. It’s been a labour of love, literally.”

While no actors have been cast at this stage, Anna Klassen (who has previously worked as a film journalist) will be adapting the story – confirming the news on her own Twitter page.

Millie Bobby Brown asked me to write a movie for her… is probably the coolest sentence I will ever write. I'm so excited to write this film and share a story that is deeply personal to Millie and her family❤️ https://t.co/QCq5wFdwfm — Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) September 10, 2019

“I’m so excited to write this film and share a story that is deeply personal to Millie and her family,” she said.

Lisa Nishimura, VP of independent film and documentary features for Netflix, said: “Millie is an extraordinary creative talent. We’ve been lucky to have her in our family from the beginning of her career. It is a genuine thrill to witness Millie bring her distinct vision to the screen, now as a writer and producer, alongside her sister on this wonderful film.”