Where to watch and stream The Sopranos? Who’s in it and what’s it about?

It’s been two decades since The Sopranos aired and it’s still widely thought of as one of the greatest television series of all time.

Advertisement

Starring the late great James Gandolfini, many credit the brilliant show with the beginning of TV box set culture.

Where can I watch The Sopranos?

All 86 episodes of the show are available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

The Sopranos is also available on Sky Box Sets and through Now TV.

You can also buy the episodes of the show on iTunes, or get the DVD box set.

What is The Sopranos about?

The American crime drama revolves around Tony Soprano and his life – from balancing commitments to his wife Carmela with his role as the mobster boss of a huge criminal organisation to his therapy sessions with psychiatrist Jennifer Melfi.

The Sopranos follows the turbulent life of Tony, his family and the rival gangs that he must deal with to survive. A masterclass in rich and involved storytelling, the programme creates one of the most iconic anti-heroes in television history – and still to this day has one of the most talked about endings of a TV series. You’ll have to watch it all to find out why!

A hit with the critics too and has the gongs to prove it with 21 Emmy Awards and five Golden Globes to its name.

That’s not all though, there’s a Sopranos film prequel, titled The Many Saints of Newark, in production, which will look at Tony Soprano’s early years. The film, written by show creator David Chase, is due out on September 25, 2020.

Who is in the cast of The Sopranos?

The Sopranos stars James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano. Edie Falco plays Tony’s wife Carmela Soprano and and his distant cousin and protege Christopher Moltisanti is played by Michael Imperioli. Other notable stars of the show include Lorraine Bracco who plays psychiatrist Jennifer Melfi, Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Tony’s daughter Meadow and Robert Michael Iler as Tony’s son AJ. Dominic Chianese Corrado plays “Junior” Soprano and Steven Van Zandt is Silvio Dante.

How many seasons of The Sopranos are there?

There are six seasons in total.

How many episodes are there in a season?

There are thirteen episodes per season, except for season six which has twenty-one.

Where is The Sopranos set?

The series is set in the 1960s, primarily in New Jersey.

Where is The Sopranos filmed?

Many of the exterior New Jersey scenes were filmed on location – including the butcher, Centanni’s Meat Market, which really does exist in Kearney, New Jersey – whilst the interior shots were mostly filmed at Silvercup Studios in New York City.

Why did The Sopranos get cancelled?

It’s not clear why The Sopranos was cancelled, but after running for eight years we couldn’t blame the actors, writers and producers for wanting a change.

Advertisement

The series might get renewed though, although we haven’t heard any plans for a spin-off or another series yet. But that ending (no spoilers!) surely deserves a follow-up?