Netflix to adapt Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman

Neil Gaiman’s DC Comics series The Sandman is set to be adapted into a series by Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will be the most expensive TV venture DC Entertainment has made to date, with Netflix commissioning an 11-episode order.

The series, like the comics, will revolve around Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams and his powerful group of siblings called the Endless, which includes anthropomorphised metaphysical entities Destiny, Death, Destruction, Despair, Desire and Delirium.

It comes three years after New Line’s (the company that produced Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings series) attempt to bring the comics to the big screen with a writer/director duo of Jack Thorne and Joseph Gordon-Levitt failed.

Gaiman confirmed the news on Twitter, and explained that the scripts for the series are yet to be written. Thorne will not be returning to the project, but he has wished Gaiman well.

“I can’t wait to see what you and David cook up,” he wrote. “Someone said once ‘dreams shape the world’ – so pleased Morpheus is finally getting his due in the dream box of TV.”

Gaiman will serve as executive producer alongside David Goyer, with Allan Heinberg as (Grey’s Anatomy) lead writer and show-runner.