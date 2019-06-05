Here’s every song featured in Netflix romcom Always Be My Maybe
D'Angelo, David Bowie and Lizzo feature on the brilliant soundtrack - check out the playlist
Always Be My Maybe, the new Netflix romcom starring Ali Wong, Randall Park and, amazingly, Keanu Reeves, has a dynamite soundtrack.
- The best TV shows airing in 2019
- Netflix release dates 2019
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes/subscribe on Google Podcasts
The film, centred around two estranged childhood friends who reunite sixteen years after they lost their virginity to one another, includes some fine 1990s hip-hop, as well as bangers from David Bowie, D’Angelo and Francis and the Lights.
And yes, it features the song that inspired the title – Mariah Carey’s Always Be My Baby.
There are also some original tracks by Hello Peril, Marcus’ (Randall Park) band, with help from real-life record producer Dan the Automator – though they are not yet available on Spotify. We’ll update the playlist if that changes.
Check out the whole soundtrack below, followed by a Spotify playlist.
What are he songs on the Always Be My Maybe soundtrack?
- D’Angelo – Untitled (How Does It Feel)
- Souls Of Mischief – 93 ‘Til Infinity
- LeoSoul – Hard To Get
- David Bowie – Young Americans
- Too $hort – Blow the Whistle
- Dakota Jones – Have Mercy
- Tia P – Bumpin’
- Hello Peril – Hello
- AWOLNATION – Sail
- Channel Tres – Topdown
- Neil Frances – Coming Back Around (Edit)
- Moi Je – Profite
- Alicia Keys – Pawn It All
- Buscemi – Couleurs
- Plato III – Illuminate
- Hello Peril – Tennis Ball
- Ludacris & Bobby V – Pimpin’ All Over The World
- Alice in Chains – Man in the Box
- Collective Soul – Shine
- Midnight Faces – Heavenly Bodies (Fred Falke Remix)
- Francis and the Lights – May I Have This Dance
- Big Freedia (feat. Lizzo) – Karaoke
- Mariah Carey – Always Be My Baby
- Hello Peril – I Punched Keanu Reeves