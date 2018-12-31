When is Black Mirror season 5 released on Netflix? Who is in the cast? What is going to happen?

Charlie Brooker and longtime collaborator Annabel Jones are returning to Netflix for a new interactive instalment of their dystopian anthology Black Mirror titled Bandersnatch.

They will hope to repeat the success of their previous two Netflix series, which have helped turn the Channel 4 show into a worldwide phenomenon.

Find out everything you need to know about Black Mirror episode Bandersnatch below…

When is Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch released on Netflix?

MAJOR UPDATE: Netflix has finally confirmed that standalone Black Mirror episode Bandersnatch will be released on Friday 28th December 2018. Read more here, and watch the trailer below.

Charlie Brooker confirmed that filming for the new episode took place in March. As season four was released in late December 2017, fans had expected that season five would be released in December 2018.

However, Netflix had not mentioned Black Mirror in any of its December release schedules.

As long rumoured, Bandersnatch is an interactive film allowing users to choose their own adventure. It starts off with a choice as simple as deciding on a brand of cereal…

Me, an hour into Black Mirror #Bandersnatch: "If only I'd chosen Sugar Puffs instead of Frosties" pic.twitter.com/Df2SZdJ7fM — Wriggy (@Wriggy) December 28, 2018

…Or a decision to hit play on either the Thompson Twins or Now 2.

The two options hover at the bottom of your screen and you use your mouse to pick one, with the transition into your chosen adventure taking place seamlessly.

BUT once you’ve gone past a particular choice, you can’t simply rewind and change your mind – there’s no option to skip back to before your most recent decision. Having said that, the story does give you the chance to travel backwards and choose differently once you’ve reached the end of various story strands so you get the option to explore the film’s multiple pathways.

Fionn Whithead and Will Poulter lead the cast as Stefan and Colin. They are joined by Craig Parkinson as Stefan’s dad Peter, Asim Chaudhry as Mohan Tucker and Alice Lowe as therapist Dr Haynes.

What is Bandersnatch about?

Well, this is a tricky one as the plot plays out differently depending on who is watching.

But we can tell you: it’s set in 1984, and is about 19-year-old game developer Stefan (Whitehead), who is turning a choose-your-own adventure book into a fictional video game. Early on he starts to realise he has lost his free will, and that some force beyond his control is making his decisions for him…

Beyond that, we won’t dig into exactly what happens (if you’re after spoilers, click here instead) – but before the film’s release, internet users were quick to theorise about what the title ‘Bandersnatch’ could refer to. A bandersnatch is a character in Lewis Carroll’s Through The Looking Glass and nonsense poem The Hunting of the Snark.

However, perhaps more intriguingly, fans realised the title also referred to a 1984 computer game project that never saw the light of day.

Poster for ‘Bandersnatch’ the game, a project which never saw the light of day — the game was developed in 1984, the same year ‘Bandersnatch’ the Black Mirror episode takes place (which we know as a set photo shows Bob Marley’s ‘Legend’ at #1 on the charts inside a record store) pic.twitter.com/SlzbERQHuR — Kezia🍒 (@xiurongg) November 26, 2018

And even more intriguingly, the game has already featured in a previous episode of Black Mirror: the title was spotted on the front cover of a gaming magazine in season three’s Playtest.

WHHAAATTTT, Bandersnatch was referenced all the way back in Season 3 on the front cover of the gaming magazine in Playtest 😮 pic.twitter.com/LabQe7dX6v — Ebejeevezner Scrooge ⛄🎄🎅🎁❄️ (@jeeveswilliams) November 26, 2018

How long is Bandersnatch?

According to a Wired piece, there are two and a half hours of footage in Bandersnatch, but most of the Netflix employees who tested out the film did so in between 60 and 75 minutes.

What devices can Bandersnatch be watched on?

According to Netflix, interactive content – including Bandersnatch – can be watched on newer devices including “smart TVs, streaming media players, game consoles, and iOS devices running the latest version of the Netflix app.”

BUT the episode does not currently work on Google Chromecast, Apple TV, the Windows App and browsers using Silverlight. No word yet on when that will change, but it’s believed that Netflix did not have time to optimise their content for those platforms before Bandersnatch’s release.

These are Netflix’s official guidelines:

Chromecasts, the Windows App, browsers using Silverlight and Apple TVs do not support interactive content at this time.

Sometimes a device update is needed to ensure your TV has the newest Netflix app. If you’re not sure how to update the system software on your TV, you can check your owner’s manual or contact the manufacturer. Please note that an update does not guarantee that your TV will be compatible with interactive content.

For steps on updating the application on an iOS device, see How do I update the Netflix app on my iPhone, iPad or iPod touch?

Playback on Android is only supported with Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout (Android 6.11 or later) and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Android 6.19 or later).

How was Bandersnatch created?

Charlie Brooker had previously stated that season five features “the most complicated thing we’ve ever done” – seemingly referring to his groundbreaking interactive episode.

According to Wired, the process saw Brooker create a seven page outline which became a 170-page script – the equivalent of four episodes’ worth of work – with Netflix building its own software in order to bring it to life.

The total footage is divided into 250 segments all hidden behind the web of decisions presented to viewers. There are also 41 recaps which will play when the viewer lands on any one of the episode’s many endings, giving an overview of the decisions made.

The episode is not available for Netflix users to download thanks to the large files required for the multiple versions of the same scene.

Is there a trailer for Bandersnatch?

Yes, there is – you can watch it below and read our trailer breakdown here:

Where was Bandersnatch filmed?

The Black Mirror production crew and cast were spotted filming in south London Croydon in April. Residents were informed of this via a letter which confirmed the show would be occupying the roads of “beautiful” Croydon.

YO CROYDON: Black Mirror is gonna be filmed in St George's Walk next week 😎 pic.twitter.com/pa8VdzUU3L — Jonny Rose (@98rosjon) April 19, 2018

Set pictures gave a sneak peek of the 1980s Britain seen in Bandersnatch. Several of the shots show a retro WHSmith kitted out with old school magazines, books and classic vinyl. Check out the pictures below for a gust of nostalgia.

Apparently they are filming a Black Mirror set in The Past, so naturally they're in Croydon. See vintage WH Smith and Chelsea Girl. pic.twitter.com/q54HQZChoT — Nick Walker (@nickw84) April 21, 2018

Can confirm for @WHS_Carpet that there does seem to be a grubby carpet, but who knows if that will be part of the plot. pic.twitter.com/m01t8VZnOd — Nick Walker (@nickw84) April 21, 2018

Black Mirror Season 5 | Croydon "1984" pic.twitter.com/m88Sm2miH3 — Josh Scully (@alsoJackFrost) April 27, 2018

There was also a photo from the set confirming the filming of “Bandersnatch”.

To add to your pictures is that they are filming in our building in #croydon today pic.twitter.com/3a18e9HAp7 — Ian Moyse (@imoyse) April 24, 2018

What is going to happen in Black Mirror series five?

Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones are keeping pretty tight-lipped for now. But one thing we can be pretty certain of, is that season five will once again be a set of standalone episodes, despite cries from fans for Brooker to produce a sequel to the beloved 1980s utopia-set San Junipero from the season 3.

“In terms of a sequel to San Junipero, no, certainly not in its current form – I don’t think we’d revisit those characters unless we had a really, really good reason,” Brooker told NME. “And I very much doubt that we would do that as an episode. Maybe as a graphic novel or some sort of commemorative biscuit; but we wouldn’t want to pick that apart and tinker with it, as we’d like to leave Kelly and Yorkie where they are.”

Having done one interactive episode, he is, however, thinking about ideas for another – “recently I’ve had all sorts of ideas for things that you could do” – although its unlikely that will come to us as part of series five.

Brooker has also suggested that his next episodes could be slightly more politically ‘engaged’ than season four, saying that he “needed the dust to settle” before tackling the era of Trump and Brexit head on.

“It turns out that f****** lunacy is the new norm,” he said.

Who is in the cast of the rest of the Black Mirror series?

Along with everything else, the stars of Black Mirror season five have been a closely guarded secret. But we do now have one name: Miley Cyrus.

Yes, the singer and actress has been heavily rumoured to be in the new episodes. Cyrus even appeared to confirm the rumours herself in an interview with radio host Howard Stern.

“If you guess it, then I will shake my head ‘yes’ or ‘no’,” she said according to The Hollywood Reporter, before Stern told listeners that she’d confirmed the news.

She quickly backtracked, but later said mysteriously, “I’m really actually excited for everyone to watch the ‘headshaking project’ we said yes to.”

