Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is 2018 breakout hit as Netflix confirms show will run for at least four seasons

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is 2018 breakout hit as Netflix confirms show will run for at least four seasons

Looks like we’ll be seeing a lot more of Kiernan Shipka’s young witch...

The poster for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

Netflix has put a lot of faith (for want of a better word) and investment into its smash hit Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Advertisement

The show’s second series was already in production before the first premiered in October. Now, hot on the heels of a Christmas special, Netflix has confirmed that the drama will run for at least four seasons.

Series two (known as Part 2) will be released in April 2019, and Netflix will be conjuring up 16 more episodes for Parts 3 and 4, with filming commencing in 2019.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka as a teenager who is wrestling to reconcile being half-witch and half-mortal, while fighting against the evil forces that threaten her and her family.

“Praise Satan!” said the show’s creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa on news of the drama’s renewal. “I’m so grateful to my partners at Warner Brothers, Netflix, Berlanti Television, and Archie Productions for supporting this darker vision of the world’s most famous teen witch.

“And I’m thrilled to be continuing to tell Sabrina’s chilling adventures with our incredible cast and crew, led by the unstoppable Kiernan Shipka.”

Advertisement

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 will be released on Netflix on 5th April 2019

Tags

All about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The poster for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The Innocent Man

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

Coming soon Everything coming to Netflix this Christmas

Ep #201 - Pictured: Anson Mount as Captain Pike; Rachael Ancheril as Lt. Nhan; Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham; of the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Photo Cr: Jan Thijs/CBS © 2018 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.

Coming soon The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix in January

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

It’s a twisted festive period in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Christmas special trailer