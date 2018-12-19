Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is 2018 breakout hit as Netflix confirms show will run for at least four seasons

Netflix has put a lot of faith (for want of a better word) and investment into its smash hit Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The show’s second series was already in production before the first premiered in October. Now, hot on the heels of a Christmas special, Netflix has confirmed that the drama will run for at least four seasons.

Series two (known as Part 2) will be released in April 2019, and Netflix will be conjuring up 16 more episodes for Parts 3 and 4, with filming commencing in 2019.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka as a teenager who is wrestling to reconcile being half-witch and half-mortal, while fighting against the evil forces that threaten her and her family.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been renewed for 16 more episodes! Production begins next year and the next batch will air in two parts: Parts 3 & 4. pic.twitter.com/OvwMftgMN0 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 18, 2018

“Praise Satan!” said the show’s creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa on news of the drama’s renewal. “I’m so grateful to my partners at Warner Brothers, Netflix, Berlanti Television, and Archie Productions for supporting this darker vision of the world’s most famous teen witch.

“And I’m thrilled to be continuing to tell Sabrina’s chilling adventures with our incredible cast and crew, led by the unstoppable Kiernan Shipka.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 will be released on Netflix on 5th April 2019