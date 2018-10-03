Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
On Demand
Operation Finale – Netflix movie review: a true story that plays fast and loose with the facts

Operation Finale – Netflix movie review: a true story that plays fast and loose with the facts

Ben Kingsley is the staggeringly good as former Nazi Adolf Eichmann in this re-creation of the events leading to his South American capture

Operation Finale; Netflix; JH

★★★

Oscar Isaac stars here as a Mossad agent who leads an extraction team to Argentina to capture former Nazi Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley), one of the key architects of the Final Solution.

Advertisement

Playing fast and loose with the facts, the gravity of the story is lost in what becomes a straightforward heist movie.

More Netflix news and recommendations

The Crown - Matt Smith, Peter Morgan, Claire Foy - Writer/Creator Peter Morgan with Matt Smith (Prince Philip) and Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth II) (Netflix, TL)

The action is slow, and the plot doesn’t delve deeply enough into the complex history of the characters to offer anything truly compelling. However, the middle act, where Isaac and Kingsley are given space to debate Eichmann’s crimes, gives the film some intrigue.

Isaac simmers as a man motivated by a personal sense of revenge, whereas Kingsley is staggeringly good as a man justifying the unthinkable. The committed leads make Operation Finale worth watching, even though it never really gets to the core of its complicated moral debate.

Advertisement

Operation Finale is on Netflix

Tags

All about Operation Finale

Operation Finale; Netflix; JH
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2018-02-13 at 11.11.01

Feel the love 15 best romantic movies on Netflix UK

Screen Shot 2018-03-29 at 17.13.15

Never grow up The best kids movies to watch on Netfix

Apostle; Netflix; JH

Apostle Netflix movie review: “straight out of the Spanish Inquisition slaybook”

22 July, Netflix; JH

22 July Netflix movie review: a gripping depiction of the 2011 Norway attacks

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more