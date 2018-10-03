Operation Finale – Netflix movie review: a true story that plays fast and loose with the facts
Ben Kingsley is the staggeringly good as former Nazi Adolf Eichmann in this re-creation of the events leading to his South American capture
★★★
Oscar Isaac stars here as a Mossad agent who leads an extraction team to Argentina to capture former Nazi Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley), one of the key architects of the Final Solution.
Playing fast and loose with the facts, the gravity of the story is lost in what becomes a straightforward heist movie.
- New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day
- Top Netflix TV series
- Top 50 Netflix movies
More Netflix news and recommendations
The action is slow, and the plot doesn’t delve deeply enough into the complex history of the characters to offer anything truly compelling. However, the middle act, where Isaac and Kingsley are given space to debate Eichmann’s crimes, gives the film some intrigue.
Isaac simmers as a man motivated by a personal sense of revenge, whereas Kingsley is staggeringly good as a man justifying the unthinkable. The committed leads make Operation Finale worth watching, even though it never really gets to the core of its complicated moral debate.
Operation Finale is on Netflix