Mr Robot to end after season four

Creator Sam Esmail says "the conclusion is finally here" as he explains how he has been building towards a climax for the series

Mr Robot will log off for good after season four, it has been revealed, with the critically-acclaimed hacking drama coming to a close following an extended 12-episode final season.

The series, which stars Rami Malek and Christian Slater, is renowned for its plot twists, surprise narrative decisions and the arresting central performance of Malek as the unstable Elliott, which ended up netting him an Emmy win in 2016.

The decision to end the drama after four series won’t come as too much of a shock to fans, as creator Sam Esmail has often hinted that he had a set end point in mind for Mr Robot.

“When I first created the world of Mr Robot, I thought it would be a niche television series with a small, cult following,” Esmail told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Over the past three years, it has become so much more, and I am continually humbled by the show’s recognition and by the amazing cast and crew that work tirelessly to help bring my vision to life.

“Since day one, I’ve been building toward one conclusion — and in breaking the next season of Mr Robot, I have decided that conclusion is finally here. Everyone on the creative team, including the amazing people at USA and UCP, didn’t want to say goodbye, but we ultimately have too much respect for Elliot’s journey to extend past its inevitable ending.

“Therefore, season four will serve as the final chapter of the Mr Robot story. To fans of the show: thank you for the past three years, and I can’t wait to share this exciting final season with you.”

When the series does return for its final run, UK fans will be able to watch new episodes just a day after they air in the States via Amazon Prime Video. The series will also probably be broadcast on live TV at some point – it’s previously aired on Universal in the UK – if you prefer to wait.

Mr Robot is expected to return this winter