Jimmy Connors, Jim Courier and Mark Petchey join Amazon’s US Open presenting line-up

Former tennis pros Jimmy Connors, Jim Courier and Mark Petchey have joined Amazon’s presenting line-up for the upcoming US Open.

They will work alongside existing presenters Greg Rusedski, Daniela Hantuchova and Catherine Whitaker for the tournament, which will stream exclusively on Prime Video from 27th August to 9th September.

Courier and Petchey join as expert panelists alongside Rusedski, Hantuchova and former British number one Annabel Croft, while Radio 5 Live sports reporter Whitaker will host with Radio 4 correspondent Karthi Gnanasegaram. Further commentary will be provided by Robbie Koenig, Nick Lester, Sam Smith, Arvind Parmar, Barry Cowan and Susan Thearle. Sky Sports Golf correspondent Anna Whiteley will act as on-site reporter in New York.

Prime’s multi-stream coverage will air between 4pm-4am BST each day throughout the duration of the tournament.

The US Open marks Amazon’s first major foray into live sports broadcasting. From next year, the streaming service will also have live Premier League football for the very first time, although Sky Sports and BT Sport still retain the lion’s share of the TV rights.

