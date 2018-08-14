Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
On Demand
Jimmy Connors, Jim Courier and Mark Petchey join Amazon’s US Open presenting line-up

Jimmy Connors, Jim Courier and Mark Petchey join Amazon’s US Open presenting line-up

Amazon Prime Video has exclusive streaming rights for the American tennis tournament

NEW YORK, USA - SEPTEMBER 10: Rafael Nadal of Spain competes against Kevin Anderson of South Africa (not seen) in Men's Singles final match within the 2017 US Open Tennis Championships at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, United States on September 10, 2017. (Photo by Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Former tennis pros Jimmy Connors, Jim Courier and Mark Petchey have joined Amazon’s presenting line-up for the upcoming US Open.

Advertisement

They will work alongside existing presenters Greg Rusedski, Daniela Hantuchova and Catherine Whitaker for the tournament, which will stream exclusively on Prime Video from 27th August to 9th September.

Courier and Petchey join as expert panelists alongside Rusedski, Hantuchova and former British number one Annabel Croft, while Radio 5 Live sports reporter Whitaker will host with Radio 4 correspondent Karthi Gnanasegaram. Further commentary will be provided by Robbie Koenig, Nick Lester, Sam Smith, Arvind Parmar, Barry Cowan and Susan Thearle. Sky Sports Golf correspondent Anna Whiteley will act as on-site reporter in New York.

Prime’s multi-stream coverage will air between 4pm-4am BST each day throughout the duration of the tournament.

The US Open marks Amazon’s first major foray into live sports broadcasting. From next year, the streaming service will also have live Premier League football for the very first time, although Sky Sports and BT Sport still retain the lion’s share of the TV rights.

Advertisement

The US Open will stream live on Amazon from 27th August – 9th September.

Tags

All about US Open Tennis

NEW YORK, USA - SEPTEMBER 10: Rafael Nadal of Spain competes against Kevin Anderson of South Africa (not seen) in Men's Singles final match within the 2017 US Open Tennis Championships at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, United States on September 10, 2017. (Photo by Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(BBC, JG)

Sport on TV 2018 calendar How to watch the Fifa World Cup, Wimbledon and more

(Sky)

How to watch the Premier League 2018/19 season live on TV

(Getty/FC)

How much do Wimbledon tennis players get paid?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Vincent Kompany of Manchester City lifts the Premier League Trophy as Manchester City celebrate winning the Premier League Title during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on May 6, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Premier League live on TV Full fixture list and Sky and BT Sport schedule

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more