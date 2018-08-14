Jimmy Connors, Jim Courier and Mark Petchey join Amazon’s US Open presenting line-up
Amazon Prime Video has exclusive streaming rights for the American tennis tournament
Former tennis pros Jimmy Connors, Jim Courier and Mark Petchey have joined Amazon’s presenting line-up for the upcoming US Open.
They will work alongside existing presenters Greg Rusedski, Daniela Hantuchova and Catherine Whitaker for the tournament, which will stream exclusively on Prime Video from 27th August to 9th September.
- Amazon buys the rights to air the US Open for the next 5 years
- The best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video right now
- Amazon Prime Video UK guide: what to watch and how much it costs
Courier and Petchey join as expert panelists alongside Rusedski, Hantuchova and former British number one Annabel Croft, while Radio 5 Live sports reporter Whitaker will host with Radio 4 correspondent Karthi Gnanasegaram. Further commentary will be provided by Robbie Koenig, Nick Lester, Sam Smith, Arvind Parmar, Barry Cowan and Susan Thearle. Sky Sports Golf correspondent Anna Whiteley will act as on-site reporter in New York.
Prime’s multi-stream coverage will air between 4pm-4am BST each day throughout the duration of the tournament.
The US Open marks Amazon’s first major foray into live sports broadcasting. From next year, the streaming service will also have live Premier League football for the very first time, although Sky Sports and BT Sport still retain the lion’s share of the TV rights.
The US Open will stream live on Amazon from 27th August – 9th September.