Netflix’s Queer Eye season 2 has a release date – and it’s coming way sooner than we expected

The Fab Five are coming back for round two in June, only four months after the first season aired

Netflix has announced that the second season of Netflix’s Queer Eye will arrive on Friday 15th June – barely over four months after the first set of episodes were released.

The news was announced on Netflix’s official Twitter account, via a constructed conversation between the members of the fab five, who joke that they were going to give the people what they wanted in the new season – specifically more Antoni on avocado action, that is. Check out the announcement video below.

five words to brighten your day: the Fab 5 are back. @queereye season 2, June 15. STRUGS. TO. FUNC. pic.twitter.com/gcTB9t18VK — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 24, 2018

The new season will consist of eight new episodes, and will likely see the gang make over a variety of new guests.

Culture specialist Karamo Brown told RadioTimes.com that they had hoped to work with women and members of the trans community in the new episodes – here’s hoping they got their way.

The date announcement comes as somewhat of a surprise, as the renewal was only announced in late March, meaning that the cast and crew have either somehow managed to produce eight more episodes in under two months, or they already had season two in the can when season one was released.

Either way, we can’t wait to bawl our eyes out in a few weeks time.