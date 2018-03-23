Outlander season 4: Tobias Menzies could make a surprise comeback as Frank Randall

Outlander's executive producer teases how Frank Randall could actually make his return (contains spoilers for Outlander season three)

When BOTH of Tobias Menzies’ characters were killed by the end of Outlander season three, it seemed certain that this was goodbye for the actor.

But now Outlander executive producer Maril Davis has hinted that Menzies could return as Frank Randall – at least in flashback form.

As fans will remember, the villainous Black Jack Randall met a grisly end when Jamie (Sam Heughan) finally killed him in the season three premiere. Meanwhile in the 20th century, Frank also suffered a dramatic death in a car crash just after a bitter row with wife Claire (Caitriona Balfe).

So is it farewell to Menzies? Perhaps not.

“You might see Frank come to our shores again,” Davis told The Hollywood Reporter.

“In the books, there’s often flashbacks of Claire’s relationship and there are moments of Frank and Brianna’s relationship that we didn’t get to see. We love Tobias and I know not everyone is team Frank, but he’s so much fun to play with.

“So yes, we might see him again.”

Frank-ly it wouldn’t feel right to lose such a key character entirely. Menzies has just finished two big post-Outlander projects, TV series The Terror and the BBC’s King Lear, so perhaps it’s time for a visit to Balfe and Heughan as they film in Scotland?

Outlander season four will arrive on Amazon in November 2018