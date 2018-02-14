Is The Punisher on Netflix?
How to watch and stream the Marvel series
The Punisher was created specifically for Netflix and follows the story of Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) who uses lethal methods to fight crime as his vigilante alter-ego, Marvel Comics character “The Punisher”.
Season one was released in 2017, with all 13 episodes arriving on the streaming service in November. Less than a month later it was renewed for a second season.
The Punisher is a spin-off of Marvel’s Daredevil and is set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Daredevil, Frank first appeared as an antagonist and later became an ally in the second season.
Other stars include Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah, Daniel Webber, Paul Schulze, Jason R. Moore, Michael Nathanson, Jaime Ray Newman, and Deborah Ann Woll.