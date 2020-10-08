Jurassic World 3 “pauses” for a fortnight after on-set COVID-19 outbreak

The set of Jurassic World: Dominion in Pinewood Studios, near Slough, has been shut down due to a number of positive COVID-19 tests among some of the production team, although the director says it is only a two-week hold-up.

Colin Trevorrow played down the outbreak on the set of one of the earliest films to resume production after the coronavirus lockdown lifted.

Trevorrow posted: “Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon.”

Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon. pic.twitter.com/DxuqX9UdgX — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 7, 2020

Variety reported that Universal studios, which is producing the sixth and final instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise, registered a small number of positive tests.

“Late last night, we were informed that the Jurassic World: Dominion production experienced a small amount of positive tests for COVID-19,” a Universal spokesperson said in a statement. “Even though subsequent tests proved negative this morning, due to our rigid protocols and to ensure that the safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount at all times, those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with. As a result filming has been temporarily paused and will resume in accordance with established safety guidelines.”

Spirits remained high on the Jurassic World: Dominion set, however. Star Sam Neill took to Twitter to call it a “brief pause in our Mega Maximum Monumental Milestone EPIC!”

Yes , roaring and raging and racing back very soon after a brief pause in our Mega Maximum Monumental Milestone EPIC! https://t.co/UD5eUpgWnB — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 7, 2020

On Tuesday Universal reported that Jurassic World: Dominion has pushed back its release date a whole year. It will now screen on 10th June 2022 after it was originally scheduled for summer 2021.

Jurassic World: Dominion had just started filming in the UK when the pandemic shut down the entire film and TV industry in March. It resumed filming in July with what Variety calls “intense — and expensive — measures” to ensure the production could stay coronavirus-free, including frequent testing and isolating the cast and crew in a hotel.

Jurassic World: Dominion reportedly has three weeks of filming left to shoot.

