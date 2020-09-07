Neill on the other hand possibly won't be going on a solo tour, but his enthusiasm and playfulness were just the tonic for an autumnal Monday.

Neill was possibly making excuses for himself when he tweeted: "Hers the thing- #JeffGoldblum flatly refuses to rehearse. So every time is the first time."

He needn't have bothered, though: fans absolutely adored their performance of September Song by Kurt Weill.

More like this

Earlier in the day the two original Jurassic Park stars had teamed up for a rendition of the jazz standard I Remember You.

Goldblum introduced it: "This, apropos, to our reunion..."

The actors have reunited for Jurassic World: Dominion (AKA Jurassic World 3) stars, which they're currently filming at Pinewood Studios just outside London.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World 3 was one of the first productions to resume filming after the COVID-19 shutdown.

The final film in the franchise brought back three original Jurassic Park stars, with Laura Dern’s character Dr Ellie Sattler, Goldblum’s Dr Ian Malcolm and Neill’s Dr Alan Grant joining forces with Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jurassic World 3 is scheduled to release on 11th June 2021, although that date is dependent on whether or not the pandemic causes another shutdown.

Details about the film's plot are scarce, but the story is likely to pick up after the shocking ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, when the island was destroyed and dinosaurs were let loose into society.

Advertisement

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.