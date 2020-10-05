When is Jingle Jangle’s Netflix release date? Everything you need to know about the Christmas film

It may only be October, but Netflix is already getting us in the Christmas spirit after releasing the first trailer for Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

The festive film, set to land on the platform in November, stars Forest Whitaker as Cobbleton’s legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle who enlists the help of his inventive granddaughter Journey (Madalen Mills) after his ex-apprentice steals his most prized creation.

The trailer teases appearances by Jingle Jangle’s star-studded cast, which includes Keegan-Michael Key, John Legend, Anika Noni Rose, Hugh Bonneville and Ricky Martin.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jingle Jangle, when it’s released and who stars in the festive flick.

When is Jingle Jangle’s Netflix release date?

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey arrives on Netflix on Friday 13th November.

Jingle Jangle cast

Netflix’s upcoming Christmas offering boasts a star-studded cast, with Academy Award-winner Forest Whitaker (Black Panther, The Last King of Scotland) playing toymaker Jeronicus Jangle, and comedian Keegan-Michael Key (Toy Story 4, The Lion King) playing his trusted apprentice, who steals his most prized creation.

Newcomer Madalen Mills portrays Jeronicus’ inventive granddaughter Journey, while Grammy-winning musician John Legend, songwriter Philip Lawrence, Phylicia Rashad (Creed, Empire) and musician Davy Nathan star in unnamed roles.

The film’s first trailer, released on Sunday 4th October, revealed Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville and The Princess and the Frog’s Anika Noni Rose in undisclosed roles, while singer Ricky Martin (American Crime Story) is set to voice tiny matador toy Don Juan Diego.

What is Jingle Jangle about?

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a musical adventure set in the festive town of Cobbleton, home to legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Whitaker).

When Jeronicus’ formerly loyal apprentice steals his most prized invention, it’s down to his bright and inventive granddaughter Journey (Mills) to “heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within” with a long-forgotten invention – a magical robot named Buddy.

American playwright David E. Talbert, best known for films First Sunday and El Camino Christmas, directs the festive film, which features original songs by John Legend, Bruno Mars’ collaborator Philip Lawrence and music producer Davy Nathan.

A brand new song – This Day – from Usher and Kiana Lede will also feature in the film.

Is there a trailer for Jingle Jangle?

Netflix released the first trailer for Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey on Sunday 4th October, teasing appearances by Hugh Bonneville, Anika Noni Rose and Ricky Martin in the film and new music from John Legend and Usher.

A new holiday classic is born. JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY—written and directed by David E. Talbert, starring Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, Anika Noni Rose with Phylicia Rashad and Ricky Martin—flies onto Netflix on November 13. #JingleJangle pic.twitter.com/zKUKmGlaUC — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 4, 2020

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 13th November.