When is Space Jam 2’s release date? Cast, trailer and news for LeBron James sequel

Are you ready for this? Space Jam 2 – sequel to the 1997 hit basketball Looney Tunes film – is in production.

This time around it’s current NBA star LeBron James who steps into Michael Jordans trainers to star alongside a bunch of Looney Tunes favourites.

And, would you believe it, one of the film’s stars says it’s going to be worth a watch. No, really: Jeff Bergman – who voices Sylvester, Elmer Fudd and Foghorn Leghorn in Space Jam: A New Legacy – has said it will be “sensational”.

Speaking Comicbook.com, he said: “It’s going to knock people’s socks off. It’s really cool.”

“I can’t, obviously, say anything about it at this point until they release information, but I can only say this much – people are really going to like it. There’s a lot of stuff in there that is going to be really cool. I have to tell you, I think that movie is going to be sensational.”

You heard it here, folks!

But what can we actually expect from the Looney Tunes’ second foray onto the basketball court? When is it coming to cinemas? And who’s working behind-the-scenes to make it happen?

Check out everything we know so far – including the first look at the new kit – below.

When is Space Jam 2 released in cinemas?

Springhill Entertainment, the company founded by athlete LeBron James, has announced that the part-animated movie sequel will be released on July 16, 2021, so there’s still a little wait for now.

As things stand there have been no delays announced to the film as a result of the coronavirus pandemic – and with production having wrapped back in September 2019, well before the virus hit, here’s hoping that no changes to the date will be necessary.

The release date means that there will have been a 25-year gap between the 1996 original and the sequel, making the new movie a bit of an anniversary project as well.

Is there a trailer for Space Jam 2?

Not yet – but in the meantime you can check out the short video showing off the kit LeBron James will be wearing in the movie below:

Who stars in Space Jam 2?

The first star confirmed was American pro basketball player LeBron James, who is set to take over the role in the story that fellow legend Michael Jordan had in the original movie.

More recently, it’s been revealed (via Deadline) that Avengers: Endgame star Don Cheadle will play a significant part in the film, though at time of writing his role is firmly under wraps.

It’s also expected that regular Looney Tunes voice artists will be enlisted to lend their vocal chords to the animated characters in the movie, including Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.

As for fellow basketball pros, leaked set photos have revealed Klay Thompson – who was seen on crutches weeks after tearing his ACL – Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard all kicking around with James for what is expected to be an All-Star game in the movie.

What’s the plot of Space Jam 2?

Currently unknown, though the original film’s story saw retired basketball player Michael Jordan team up with the Looney Tunes to defeat a team of aliens on the court and the sequel is expected to follow a similar pattern.

Who’s making Space Jam 2?

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is producing the movie and also has a writing credit alongside previous collaborator Sev Ohanian, while it will be directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) – after previous director Terrence Nance stepped aside in June 2019.

Can I watch the 2 Unlimited Get Ready for This video?

You mean the Space Jam song? Go on then…

Space Jam 2: A New Legacy will be released in cinemas 16th July, 2021. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.