Cast of Mulan 2020: Who’s in the new Disney remake and who voiced the 1998 original?

After months of delay, Disney fans finally get to see the highly-anticipated live-action remake of Mulan starring Liu Yifei as the titular character.

Set to arrive on Disney+ at the end of this week, this Niki Caro-directed movie tells the iconic story of Mulan, a young, spirited and determined woman who took her ailing father’s place in the Imperial Chinese Army whilst disguised as a man, and ultimately earned the respect of her nation and her father.

Starring the likes of Jason Scott Lee, Donnie Yen, Jet Li and Rosalind Chao, this live-action retelling of Chinese folklore story ‘The Ballad of Mulan’, accompanied by a moving soundtrack, is set to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year – despite its current inability to debut in cinemas due to the ongoing pandemic.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Mulan’s live-action remake.

Mulan cast 2020

Liu Yifei plays Mulan

Who is Mulan?



Hua Mulan is the eldest daughter of Hua Zhou who subverts both tradition and Chinese law by disguising herself as a male soldier in order to enlist in the Imperial Army in place of her ailing father, when it is announced that one man per family must serve.

Along the way, she is tested and learns to harness her innermost strength and embrace her true potential.

What else has Liu Yifei been in?



Having been known as Fairy Sister in the entertainment industry, she then starred in The Forbidden Kingdom and Outcast.

Donnie Yen plays Commander Tung

Who is Commander Tung?



He is the high-ranking leader of the Imperial Army and becomes a mentor to Mulan. Both his and Chen’s character are based on Li Shang from the 1998 film. Li Shang’s character was divided into these two men, as the film’s producer, Jason Reed who said in a statement: “having a commanding officer that is also the sexual love interest was very uncomfortable and we didn’t think it was appropriate”.

What else has Donnie Yen been in?



Donnie Yen gained international recognition for playing playing Wing Chun grandmaster Ip Man in the 2008 film Ip Man, a box office success, as well as Chirrut Îmwe in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) and Xiang in xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017).

Jason Scott Lee plays Bori Khan

Who is Bori Khan?



Bori Khan is a Rouran warrier leader hellbent on avenging his father’s death Khan is based on Shan Yu from the animated film.

What else has Jason Scott Lee been in?



Jason Scott Lee is best known for his roles as Bruce Lee (no relation) in the 1993 martial arts film, Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story and Mowgli in Disney’s live action remake of The Jungle Book in 1994.

In recent years, Lee played Hades Dai in 2016’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny and in 2019, he voiced the main character, The Swordsman, for Kevin McTurk’s crowdsourced short puppetry film, The Haunted Swordsman.

Yoson An plays Chen Honghui

Who is Chen Honghui?



Chen is a confident and ambitious recruit to Commander Tung’s unit and becomes Mulan’s ally and romantic interest. Both Chen and Tung are based on Li Shang’s character in the animated film.

What else has Yoson An been in?



Yoson An rose to fame for being cast in a leading role in Dead Lucky, an Australian crime drama thriller series alongside Rachel Griffiths in 2018.

In the same year, he starred in Mortal Engines, a post-apocalyptic action adventure film directed by Christian Rivers and also starred Robert Sheehan, Hugo Weaving and Leila George.

Gong Li plays Xian Lang

Who is Xian Lang?



Xian Lang is a powerful shape-shifting witch and Bori Khan’s ally.

What else has Gong Li been in?



Gong Li, one of China’s most famous Fifth Generation actresses has starred in three of four Academy Award for Best International Feature Film-nominated Chinese-language films.

She is also most notable for having appeared in Oscar-nominated Farewell My Concubine (1993), Breaking the Silence (2000), Memoirs of a Geisha (2005), Curse of the Golden Flower(2006) and Coming Home (2014)

Jet Li plays The Emperor of China

Who is the Emperor of China?



He is a wise and benevolent ruler of China who orders the conscription of one man from each household to serve in the Imperial Army and fight the Hun Army.

What else has Jet Li been in?



Jet Li is best known for his roles in Lethal Weapon 4 (1998), his leading role as Han Sing in Romeo Must Die (2000), The One (2001) with Jason Statham, The Forbidden Kingdom (2008) with Jackie Chan, all three Expendables films with Sylvester Stallone and as the lead villain in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

Tzi Ma plays Hua Zhou

Who is Hua Zhou?



Mulan’s father and renowned war veteran, who is recalled to the Imperial Army despite his failing health and whom Mulan replaces secretly.

What else has Tzi Ma been in?



Tzi Ma has had roles in television shows, such as The Man in the High Castle, 24 and in films, including: Dante’s Peak, Rush Hour and Arrival.

Rosalind Chao plays Hua Li

Who is Hua Li?



Hua Li is Mulan’s mother and Zhou’s wife.

What else has Rosalind Chao been in?



Rosalind Chao is famed for her roles in mid-1980s CBS show, AfterMASH where she played Klinger’s South Korean wife, Soon-Lee, Rose Hsu Jordan in 1993’s The Joy Luck Club, recurring character Keiko O’Brien on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine in the 1990s and Dr. Kim in The O.C in 2003.

Xana Tang will play Hua Xiu

Who is Hua Xiu?

Hua Xiu is Mulan’s younger sister whose character was added to the film’s plot, as filmmakers felt that her addition would serve as a “a broader emotional context and added more motivation for [Mulan]”.

Who was in the original 1998 Mulan cast?

Ming-Na Wen plays Fa Mulan

plays Fa Mulan Lea Salonga plays Fa Mulan (singing voice)

plays Fa Mulan (singing voice) Eddie Murphy plays Mushu

plays Mushu BD Wong plays Captain Li Shang

plays Captain Li Shang Donny Osmond plays Captain Li Shang (singing voice)

plays Captain Li Shang (singing voice) Miguel Ferrer plays Shan Yu

plays Shan Yu June Foray plays Grandmother Fa

plays Grandmother Fa Harvey Fierstein plays Yao

plays Yao Gedde Watanabe plays Ling

plays Ling Jerry Tondo plays Chien-Po

plays Chien-Po James Hong plays Chi-Fu

plays Chi-Fu Soon-Tek Oh plays Fa Zhou

plays Fa Zhou Pat Morita plays The Emperor of China

plays The Emperor of China George Takei plays First Ancestor

plays First Ancestor Miriam Margolyes plays The Matchmaker

plays The Matchmaker Freda Foh Shen plays Fa Li

plays Fa Li James Shigeta plays General Li

