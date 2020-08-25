Accessibility Links

Mulan 2020 soundtrack in full – tracklist for the new Disney movie

Mulan's soundtrack includes two songs from Christina Aguilera including a new version of Reflection.

Christina Aguilera singing new Mulan song

When the news broke that the new Disney Mulan remake would be sans music fans struggled to accept the news they wouldn’t be able to ‘get down to business’.

Since then director Niki Caro has announced the live-action Mulan has instrumental music – and Christina Aguilera has re-recorded a version of Reflection, which was in the original Mulan, as well as a new song Loyal, Brave, True.

Walt Disney Records is also set to release the soundtrack on 4th September, the same day the movie is released in the UK and USA on Disney+ (£19.99 premier access).

The soundtrack includes the two new songs by Aguilera as well as instrumental numbers. The soundtrack tracklist has now been released giving us a better idea of what to expect.

You’ll spot Yifei Liu has a Mandarin version of Reflection on the album too.

Mulan 2020 soundtrack: full tracklist

1. Ancestors (3:22)
2. Tulou Courtyard (2:06)
3. The Desert Garrison (3:28)
4. Böri Khan & Xianniang (1:38)
5. The Lesson of the Phoenix (3:15)
6. Mulan Leaves Home (3:50)
7. Four Ounces Can Move a Thousand Pounds (3:40)
8. Mulan Rides into Battle (5:24)
9. Honghui (1:18)
10. Training the Men (3:02)
11. The Witch (3:42)
12. “I Believe Hua Mulan” (3:56)
13. The Charge (5:22)
14. Imperial City (3:36)
15. Fight for the Kingdom (5:43)
16. Mulan & The Emperor ( (0:58)
17. Return to the Village (1:33)
18. The Fourth Virtue (4:53)
19. Loyal Brave True (Christina Aguilera) (2:46)
20. Reflection (2020) (Christina Aguilera) (3:38)
21. Reflection (Mandarin) (Yifei Liu) (3:39)

Mulan Album Cover
Mulan Album Cover
Walt Disney Records

You can download the Mulan soundtrack on 4th September from all the usual places, including Amazon.

Take a look at the video below to hear Aguilera’s Loyal Brave True.

You can also watch the original Disney’s Mulan on Disney+ or buy the Mulan DVD. Sign up for Disney+ for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year. To access Mulan from 4th September you need to sign up for premier access for £19.99. 

