When is Netflix’s Pinocchio available to watch?

Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion animated musical Pinocchio has found a home with Netflix, with a starry voice cast featuring Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett, and Tilda Swinton.

For fans of the Disney animated classic, del Toro’s adaptation of the famous fairytale will (naturally) have a darker, more mysterious bent, and will be set during the rise of Fascism in Mussolini’s Italy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix stop-motion adaptation of Pinocchio.

When is Netflix’s Pinocchio available to stream?

There’s been no announcement yet, and it’s not clear whether production will be impacted by the film industry delays and restrictions caused by COVID-19 and lockdown.

Pinocchio on Netflix cast

“After years of pursuing this dream project, I found my perfect partner in Netflix,” del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth) said in a statement. “We have spent a long time curating a remarkable cast and crew and have been blessed by continuous support from Netflix to quietly and carefully soldier on, barely missing a beat. We all love and practice animation with great passion and believe it to be the ideal medium to retell this classic story in a completely new way.”

According to the official synopsis, the film will draw on the classic Carlo Collodi tale, with the stop-motion musical following “the extraordinary journey of a wooden boy magically brought to life by a father’s wish.”

It continued, “Set during the rise of Fascism in Mussolini’s Italy, del Toro’s Pinocchio is a story of love and disobedience as Pinocchio struggles to live up to his father’s expectations.”

Casting announcements have already been made, with newcomer Gregory Mann taking on the role of the wooden boy Pinocchio himself.

Meanwhile Ewan McGregor (Beauty and the Beast) plays companion Cricket, and David Bradley (Harry Potter, Game of Thrones) as Geppetto, Pinocchio’s creator and father.

Other casting includes: Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro (The Batman), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Ron Perlman (Nightmare Alley), Burn Gorman (Torchwood), and Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen).

Pinocchio on Netflix trailer

There’s no trailer for the Netflix Pinocchio musical film as of yet, but we’ll keep this page updated.

