When is The Matrix 4’s release date? Cast, plot and trailer

The two Matrix sequels that followed the original 1999 action movie didn’t exactly win universal acclaim but hopes are high for the upcoming fourth outing in the dystopian series – set to be released in 2022.

Advertisement

The film will see a host of stars reprising their roles from the original trilogy – with Keanu Reeves returning in the main role as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss also back as Trinity, while co-creator Lana Wachowski is directing once again from a script that she wrote.

However, one person who won’t be back is Laurence Fishburne, who played a major part in the original films as Morpheus, but who told New York Magazine that he wasn’t invited back to take part in the next chapter, though he wished the sequel well.

While COVID-19 initially slowed down production on the sequel, Reeves recently confirmed that filming has restarted in Belgium, so hopefully we won’t be waiting too long to see our favourite rebels reunited once more, with one delay to the release date already having been announced.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Matrix 4.

When is The Matrix 4’s release date?

The Matrix 4 was originally scheduled for release on 21st May 2021, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this date was pushed back in July to Friday 1st April 2022.

The pandemic caused production on the new instalment to be halted over safety concerns, placing it behind schedule along with several other major projects, so it’s possible the movie could arrive later than expected.

However, Keanu Reeves recently confirmed that cast and crew restarted filming this summer, telling The Associated Press in August: “There’s some really thoughtful, effective protocols in place and the rhythm of film making has not really been impacted or interrupted.”

"We're scrappy!" Keanu Reeves returned to playing Neo this summer on the Berlin set of "The Matrix 4." He says producers have "thoughtful, effective protocols in place" to keep cast and crew safe. Reeves spoke while promoting @BillandTed3. pic.twitter.com/RtTsLOsyGP — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) August 16, 2020

He continued: “I think everyone loves the project and if you’re ever going to get into any kind of situation that needs to be figured out or how to redo this, show business people are the back. We’re scrappy, we know how to get stuff done, we’re inventive, we think on our feet – that kind of kindred spirit of just coming together.”

Giving some insight into life on set in Berlin at the moment, he said: “It goes back to, ‘Let’s put on a show! We’ll get some props, we’ve got somethings, we’re gonna write’ – and that spirit is definitely alive and well on The Matrix.”

With production up-and-running, hopefully The Matrix’s fourth instalment wont see any further delays.

Who is in the cast of The Matrix 4?

Original series leads Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be back as doomed lovers Neo and Trinity, but its unclear what the circumstances of their return will be after the shocking events of 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions.

Jada Pinkett Smith (Gotham) will also be back, reprising the role of Logos captain Niobe, which she previously played in the second and third Matrix films.

Rising star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who has become a DC Comics icon across roles in Aquaman and Watchmen, has reportedly landed a leading role in the film.

Some fans have speculated he could be playing a younger version of Morpheus, in the absence of Laurence Fishburne, but his role is yet to be confirmed and will probably remain under wraps for some time.

We know for sure that Fishburne won’t be back, with the star telling New York Magazine in August 2020, “I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it’s great.”

Elsewhere, Iron Fist and Defenders star Jessica Henwick has also joined The Matrix 4 after impressing director Lana Wachowski in her audition – with Deadline reporting she could be up for another, Neo-styled role.

How I Met Your Mother’s Neil Patrick Harris has also signed on to join the project, along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Toby Onwumere, who is reuniting with Wachowski after their collaboration on Netflix original series Sense8.

Hugo Weaving’s long-running character Agent Smith (the central villain in the original trilogy) will not be making a reappearance in the sequel, as the actor revealed that a scheduling clash had prevented him from taking part in the project.

“We’d sorted the dates and then she [director Lana Wachowski] sort of changed her mind,” he told Time Out. “They’re pushing on ahead without me.”

What is The Matrix 4 about?

No plot information has been released as yet, so we’re left to wildly speculate. Either Neo survived the conclusion to The Matrix Revolutions, which saw him murder-suicide big bad Agent Smith, or he’s set for a Jesus-like resurrection. The latter would fit with the Messiah metaphor that pervaded the trilogy.

Cast members Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves certainly had high praise for the film’s script when they were interviewed for a feature in Empire Magazine.

Moss said: “When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, ‘This is a gift.’ It was just very exciting.”

Reeves added: “Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.”

As teased in the coda to Revolutions, a new war between man and machine seems inevitable, and will likely be the primary source of trouble for our heroes…

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.