Best films to watch on TV today, tonight and this week

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, film fans around the UK have been making more use of streaming than ever before – but the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime aren’t the only ways to watch movies in the comfort of your own home.

Advertisement

There’s Disney+, NOW TV (which now has Frozen 2 and the Harry Potter movies) as well as terrestrial TV offering a wealth of content – covering all manner of time spans and genres.

This week sees another excellent line-up of flicks – so whether you’re after a family favourite, and all action blockbuster or an old school classic, there’s bound to be something for you.

Take a look at our top picks of what to look out for over the coming days.

Friday 10th July

Groundhog Day – 6:55pm, Sony Movies

An obnoxious TV weatherman reporting on a small town’s annual festival finds himself caught in a bizarre time loop, and is forced to relive the same day over and over again. While at first he tries to exploit his predicament, he is ultimately driven to mend his ways and adopt a less cynical attitude. Read our Groundhog Day review

How to Marry a Millionaire – 9pm, Sony Movies Classic

Three women rent a luxurious New York apartment as part of a scheme to get their claws into wealthy husbands – but their plans become unstuck when all three start to fall for men with good hearts and empty pockets. Read our How to Marry a Millionaire review

War for the Planet of the Apes – 9pm, Film4

A devastating conflict erupts between humans and intelligent primates in a post-apocalyptic future. The leader of the apes is determined to make peace and prove his people are not savages – but a tragic course of events leaves him wrestling with a desire for revenge. Read our War for the Planet of the Apes review

Rush – 10:45am, BBC One

The 1976 Formula One Championship season is dominated by a fierce rivalry between two contrasting racers, as daredevil British driver James Hunt and methodical Austrian defending champion Niki Lauda put their lives on the line to outdo each other on the track. Read our Rush review

Saturday 11th July

The 39 Steps – 1:15pm, BBC Two

A Canadian in London offers a safe hiding place to a British secret agent investigating a spy ring. However, when she is murdered, he realises he will be the prime suspect and goes on the run with the intention of exposing the real killers. Read our The 39 Steps review

Monsters University – 5:15pm, BBC One

SEAC

Student creatures Mike and Sulley attend university to learn how to be scary, but their rivalry gets them both kicked off the course. The monstrous duo must learn how to work together if they are to realise their dreams of terrifying children. Read our Monster’s University review

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – 6:10pm, E4

Katniss Everdeen’s victory in a televised death match makes her a focus for revolution against the totalitarian nation she lives in. The rulers of the regime plot to crush dissent with a new series of games, in which past champions battle it out. Read our The Hunger Games: Catching Fire review

From Russia with Love – 9pm, ITV

James Bond is sent to steal a top-secret Soviet decoding machine and ends up helping its operator defect to the West. However, he discovers the mission is really a trap set by international crime syndicate Spectre, and struggles to evade his would-be assassins. Read our From Russia with Love review

Good Will Hunting – 9pm, 5 Star

A troubled maths genius refuses to use his gift, preferring to work as a janitor and lead a normal life with his friends. Eventually, a university professor persuades him to see a psychologist, who befriends him and proves the only person able to help him come to terms with his talent and past traumas. Read our Good Will Hunting review

Sunday 12th July

Chicken Run – 2:15pm, ITV

A headstrong chicken and her fellow fowls ponder how to escape from a grim Yorkshire farm before the evil farmer’s wife can turn them into pies. Luckily, help arrives in the form of a heroic American rooster who promises to show them how to fly. Read our Chicken Run review

The Ipcress File – 3:45pm, BBC Two

An intelligence agent investigating the kidnap and brainwashing of Britain’s most renowned scientists unpicks a complex chain of connections and high-level intrigue, while detecting evidence of double-dealing and counter-espionage. Read our The Ipcress File review

High Noon – 7:10pm, Paramount Network

A town marshal is torn between love and duty on his wedding day as he prepares for the arrival of a vengeful adversary on the midday train. Meanwhile, the townsfolk the marshal has so loyally protected are certain he will be killed in the confrontation and abandon him one by one to face his enemy alone. Read our High Noon review

Twins – 8pm, ITV4

An unlikely pair of brothers, who were born as the result of a one-off genetic experiment and separated at birth, are reunited in adulthood. They set out on a cross-country search for their unknown mother – fending off vicious loan sharks and a professional assassin along the way. Read our Twins review

Churchill – 9pm, 5 Select

Four days before the Second World War invasion of Normandy, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill struggles with his severe reservations about Operation Overlord and his increasingly marginalised role in the war effort. Read our Churchill review

Monday 13th July

Joan of Arc – 2:55pm, BBC Two

Multi-Oscar-nominated but ponderously paced historical drama adapted from Maxwell Anderson’s stage play, charting the last battle undertaken by the medieval heroine of Orleans. Read our Joan of Arc review

What about Bob? – 6:55pm, Sony Movies

A psychiatrist takes on a friend’s client, who turns out to be a well-meaning but annoying neurotic barely able to leave his home. The patient is hugely impressed by the consultant’s methods, leading him to follow the therapist on holiday, where he unwittingly proceeds to make his life hell while winning over his family. Read our What about Bob? review

Macbeth – 11:10pm, Film4

A nobleman in medieval Scotland hears a prophecy that he will become king. He and his wife conspire to murder the monarch and take his place on the throne, but both are consumed with madness and paranoia as they seek to ruthlessly eliminate any threats to their continued rule. Read our Macbeth review

Tuesday 14th July

Deadpool – 9pm, Film4

A fast-talking former mercenary develops terminal cancer, and agrees to be the subject in a shady experiment in the hope of a cure. The procedure leaves him horribly disfigured, but also possessing superhuman abilities which he immediately puts to use in a quest for revenge on the man responsible for his hideous appearance. Read our Deadpool review

The Colony – 9pm, Sony Movies

A man travelling through Chile in the 1970s is abducted by the secret police during the military coup that brought Pinochet to power. His girlfriend tries to find out what has happened to him, but to uncover the truth, she must join a cult posing as a charitable organisation, from which no one has ever escaped. Read our The Colony review

Coogan’s Bluff – 10pm, ITV4

An Arizona sheriff is sent to New York to bring an imprisoned murderer back to stand trial. However, when the killer escapes, the lawman employs his own methods to recapture him, antagonising the city’s by-the-book police force in the process. Read our Coogan’s Bluff review

Wednesday 15th July

Hangman’s Knot – 2:15pm, Paramount Network

Confederate soldiers wipe out a group of Union troops carrying a shipment of gold, but later learn the Civil War ended the month before, rendering their attack a criminal act. The soldiers go on the run with the loot, but their worries deepen when they are besieged by bandits. Read our Hangman’s Knot review

Crimson Tide – 9pm, ITV4

A veteran US submarine captain receives an incomplete message after a Russian base falls into rebel hands, and is convinced it is an order to fire his nuclear weapons. However, his first officer refuses to take such potentially devastating action without confirmed orders, leading to a deadly battle of wills. Read our Crimson Tide review

The Misfits – 9pm, Sony Movies Classic

A divorcee forms a relationship with a group of latter-day cowboys struggling to eke out a living roping wild horses in the Nevada desert. Read our The Misfits review

Thursday 16th July

Funny Girl – 1:50pm, Sony Movies Classic

Musical biopic of 1920s singer and comedienne Fanny Brice, who rose from poor beginnings in New York’s slums to become an overnight star and the toast of Broadway. Her success, however, came at the price of a turbulent private life and an unhappy marriage to a gambler, who grew increasingly jealous of her fame. Read our Funny Girl review

The First Wives Club – 7pm, 5 Star

Three former college friends reunite at the funeral of a mutual acquaintance, who killed herself after her husband left her for a younger woman. Finding themselves in a similar situation, the trio decide to take action and hit their former partners where it hurts most – their finances. Read our The First Wives Club review

Logan Lucky – 9pm, BBC4

Two brothers plan to pull off an ambitious heist during a Nascar race in North Carolina, but first they need the help of a convicted safe-cracker – who is currently doing time in prison. Read our Logan Lucky review

Friday 17th July

The Sound Barrier – 11:20am, Talking Pictures TV

An aircraft manufacturer risks alienating his friends and family in a single-minded attempt to prove planes can exceed the speed of sound. Read our The Sound Barrier review

The Two Faces of January – 5:10pm, Film4

A conman masquerades as a tour guide in Greece, and selects a wealthy American tourist and his younger wife as likely targets. However, when a murder is committed at the couple’s hotel, all three are incriminated, and a dangerous alliance develops. Read our The Two Faces of January review

Braveheart – 9pm, Sony Movies

SEAC

Account of the life of medieval Scottish hero William Wallace. After the slaughter of his father and brother, young Wallace is taken in by his uncle, who teaches him how to use not only his brawn but his brain – which he employs to great effect years later when he resolves to drive the English out of Scotland. Read our Braveheart review

20th Century Women – 11:20pm, BBC Two

Comedy drama following a teenage boy, his mother and two other women who help raise him among the love and freedom of Southern California in 1979. Read our 20th Century Women review

What’s new on NOW TV this week?

If you’ve not found anything on the regular TV schedules that tickles your fancy, NOW TV are regularly adding some new films to their collection – with you can access with a Sky Cinema pass.

Here are this week’s highlights:

Jumanji – available from 14th July

Four high school students are drawn into the jungle setting of a video game. However, their digital alter egos are not what they expected. Read our Jumanji review

Zombieland – available from 14th July

A mutated virus sweeps across America, turning most of the population into hideous flesh-eating zombies. A hard-drinking fearless adventurer leads a small band of young survivors on a perilous journey through the wasteland in search of a safe haven. Read our Zombieland review

Frozen 2 – now available

Not got Disney+? Well, NOW TV has the Frozen sequel for you to watch. With Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff back on the road again – and in trouble – this darker, heartwarming adventure is just as good as the 2013 movie. Read our Frozen 2 review

Harry Potter – now available

The whole Harry Potter franchise is available on NOW TV. Follow Harry, Hermione and Ron as they come up against Voldemort time and time again all culminating in one final battle. Read our Harry Potter review.

Looking for more? take a look at our best movies on NOW TV guide.

Advertisement

If you have Netflix we have rounded up the best movies on Netflix, the best series on Netflix to watch now and Disney+ viewers check out our best movies on Disney Plus guide. Amazon? We have the best movies on Amazon Prime. Wondering what to watch on TV? Visit our TV Guide.