Princess Diana’s Spencer movie release date – cast and latest news

Princess Diana’s decision to divorce Prince Charles will be dramatised in a new film set over the course of three days, and starring Kristen Stewart as Diana.

Pablo Larraín is set to direct, while Peaky Blinders creator is penning the script.

Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming Princess Diana film, titled Spencer.

When is Spencer released?

Production is expected to begin in 2021, according to Deadline, but it’s not yet known when the film will be released.

What is Princess Diana film Spencer about?

Directed and produced by Pablo Larraín (Jackie), the film will take place over the course of three days during a fateful Christmas holiday spent at the Queen’s Sandringham estate, when Princess Diana (née Diana Spencer) decided to divorce her husband, Prince Charles.

“I’ve always been intrigued and fascinated by the Royal Family and how things are in that culture, which we don’t have where I come from,” Larraín told Deadline.

He continued, “It’s about finding herself, about understanding that possibly the most important thing for her is to be well, and to be with herself and by herself. That’s why the movie is called Spencer, which is the family name she had before she met Charles.

“It’s very contained, set over a few days in Sandringham. They spent Christmas there for many years and that’s where we set the movie in the early ‘90s, around 1992, we’re not specific. It’s Christmas Eve, Christmas and Boxing Day, three days, very contained. We get to understand what it is she wants and what she will do.”

Who plays Princess Diana in Spencer, and who else is cast?

Princess Diana will be played by Kristen Stewart (Twilight, Charlie’s Angels), whose casting was praised by director Larraín.

“I’ve seen movies from Kristen that are so diverse it’s incredible, showing different layers and her diversity and strength as an actress,” he said. “We’re very happy to have her, she’s very committed. As a filmmaker, when you have someone who can hold such a weight, dramatic and narrative weight just with her eyes, then you have the strong lead who can deliver what we are looking for.”

As the film takes place at Sandringham, it’s likely that other characters featured in the film will include various members of the royal family, including Prince Charles.

Is there a trailer for Spencer?

Not yet, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

