Introducing the RadioTimes.com Film Club – Week #2 Skyfall

Watch along with our experts on Twitter and join the conversation around your favourite films.

Daniel Craig in Skyfall

If you’re anything like us, you’ll have been desperately missing the cinema in recent weeks – with more than two months having passed since the nation’s cinemas closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

And although some chains have announced plans to open up again in July, it seems likely that it will be a while before cinema-going habits are truly back to normal.

With that in mind, we’ve started the RadioTimes.com Film Club – a new interactive event based around some of the best movies showing on telly.

Daniel Craig as James Bond in Skyfall
Daniel Craig stars as James Bond in SKYFALL.
Skyfall ©2012 Danjaq, LLC, United Artists Corporation, Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. All rights reserved. © MGM

The concept is simple: we choose a film showing on a free-to-air channel at the weekend, which we encourage you to watch alongside us.

We’ll be tweeting along with some interesting facts and trivia, asking you for to share your thoughts about the film we’ve chosen using the hashtag #RTFilmClub and running some new content revealing some interesting insights into the film of the week.

And if that wasn’t enough a video discussion between two of our experts goes live straight after the film has finished airing on TV – tune in to our Twitter feed to check it out.

For the second installment, we’ve opted to stick to the 007 theme from our first event – we’ll be watching along with Skyfall, the highest grossing Bond film ever.

You can watch the film on Saturday 20th June at 8:30pm on ITV – join us for another thrilling evening with Mr. Bond!

