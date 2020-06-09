When is Bill and Ted 3 coming out?

“Be excellent to each other” has always been a pretty good mantra to live by, but feels especially relevant right now – returning to cinemas with a timeliness that makes it feel like the whole thing was maybe planned, Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are finally returning to their iconic roles of Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan for a third Bill and Ted film.

Rumours of another outing for the Wyld Stallyns have been floating around ever since the second film in the series, Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey – a sequel to 1989’s Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure – was released in 1991.

Now, almost 30 years later, it’s finally happening, with Reeves and Winter re-teaming with the original films’ writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon and Galaxy Quest director Dean Parisot for the threequel.

The film, which has been in active pre-production on-and-off since 2010, will see its two leads play middle-aged versions of Bill and Ted, who are now family men rather than young aspiring musicians. Having so far failed to meet their destiny and write a song that will bring balance to the universe the pair are warned by a visitor from the future that their time is running out…

Here’s everything we know so far about the film, called Bill and Ted Face the Music. The party’s back on, dudes!

Bill and Ted 3 release date: When is it out?

After a long and arduous pre-production process, filming finally got underway on Bill and Ted Face the Music on 1st July, 2019.

The film is currently scheduled for release on 21st August 2020 – though the coronavirus pandemic has seen a number of 2020 blockbusters push their release dates back till later in the year or even into 2021, Bill and Ted 3 has so far stayed put, with cinema chains including Cineworld planning to reopen cinemas in July.

Bill and Ted 3 trailer

The first trailer dropped on 9th June, 2020 (or 6/9… 69, dudes!) and sees Bill and Ted travel to the future to steal their world-changing songs from their future selves, only to be shocked by what they discover…

Bill and Ted 3 cast: Who’s appearing in the film?

Besides Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprising their title roles, Bill and Ted Face the Music will also see the returns of a number of other faces from the first two films, including: William Sadler as Death / the Grim Reaper, Hal Landon as Ted’s father Captain Logan and Amy Stoch as Missy (former step-mother to both Bill and Ted, having been married to both of their dads).

In addition, some other characters featured in Excellent Adventure and Bogus Journey will also return but played by new actors, such as: Bill’s wife Princess Joanna Preston (now played by Jayma Mays), Ted’s wife Princess Elizabeth Logan (Erinn Hayes) and Ted’s younger brother Deacon (Beck Bennett).

George Carlin, who played Bill and Ted’s effortlessly cool mentor Rufus in the early films, sadly passed away in 2008, but will apparently appear in the film by way of archive footage.

Co-writer Ed Solomon told Digital Spy in 2021 that “one of [his] favourite scenes in the whole movie” sees a middle-aged Bill and Ted return to the Circle K, revisiting the events of Excellent Adventure and witnessing their younger selves interact with Rufus.

“They return to that scene at the Circle K when Bill and Ted first meet themselves, only now they’re watching their younger selves and looking at the exuberance and joy that they had at that time in their lives,” Solomon explained. “And they see Rufus, they see George Carlin…”

Kristen Schaal will play messenger from the future Kelly in Face the Music, a character named after Carlin’s daughter as another way of paying tribute.

Also cast in the film are Holland Taylor as “most powerful person in the universe” the Great Leader, Jillian Bell as Bill and Ted’s family therapist Dr. Taylor Wood, Barry star Anthony Carrigan (in an as-yet-unspecific role) and rapper Kid Cudi (as himself, obviously).

Bill & Ted 3 daughters

The end of second movie Bogus Journey saw Bill and Ted return from another time-travelling jaunt with two children – Ted named his child Bill, with Bill returning the favour and also naming his offspring after his best friend.

Though the gender of these babies was never confirmed, it’s been revealed Bill and Ted Face the Music will introduce us to the duo’s now-adult daughters, with Brigette Lundy-Paine playing Billie “Bill” Logan and Samara Weaving cast as Theodora “Ted” Preston.

Bill & Ted 3 soundtrack

Face the Music wouldn’t be a bona-fide Bill and Ted movie without a “most triumphant” soundtrack – though full details of the film’s musical backing are yet to emerge, Bill Kelliher, guitarist for Mastodon, has confirmed that the rock band has written a song for the soundtrack, its first original music in years.

Bill & Ted 3 poster

The first official poster for Bill and Ted Face the Music dropped on 9th June and it’s a colourful and slightly moody piece that sees our boys about to step back into that phone booth for another trip through time…

Bill & Ted 3 competition

Back in May, the website Party On With Bill and Ted invited fans to make short videos of themselves playing along to a demo track – using either real instruments or Bill and Ted’s trademark air guitars. The winning entries will actually appear in the film itself, playing a “small but excellent part” in Bill and Ted Face the Music.

The competition was open to US and UK residents but has now closed, with the site thanking fans for their “incredibly creative, fun and most excellent rocking out”.

If you submitted an entry, you’ll have to wait till the film’s release in August to find out if you made the cut…

