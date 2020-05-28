Henry Cavill ‘in talks’ to reprise role as Superman

Henry Cavill may be returning to the role of Superman, according to recent reports.

Insider sources have told Deadline that the actor is currently “in talks” to return as the iconic caped hero in future DC Comics movies, after doubt over whether Henry Cavill would continue as Superman.

He last played the character in 2017’s mega-budget crossover flick Justice League, which was widely panned by critics and underperformed at the box office, sending plans for DC’s cinematic universe into disarray.

However, the recent confirmation that Zack Snyder’s Snyder Cut is happening – the director producing a drastically different version of the film for streaming service HBO Max – could well have opened the door for Cavill’s potential return.

The actor, who also stars in Netflix’s The Witcher, made a surprise appearance in Snyder’s livestream where the new Justice League project was announced, suggesting he is supportive of the ambitious endeavour.

However, it is understood that Warner Bros is not moving forward with a Man of Steel sequel at this time, so Cavill’s Superman appearances would be limited to cameos in other films – at least for now.

Deadline names Black Adam, Aquaman 2 and Shazam 2 as places where Superman could show up next, if a deal can be reached between Cavill and DC Comics’ film studio Warner Bros.

In the meantime, he will definitely appear in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but it remains to be seen whether this will be recycled footage from the original cut or brand new material.

In December, when he was asked whether there was hope of a return to the Superman role, Cavill told RadioTimes.com and other press: “I mean, that’s what it stands for, right?”

The comment references 2013’s Man of Steel, where the S symbol on the character’s chest was revealed to mean “hope” in Kryptonian.

He added: “You’ve got to keep in mind that regardless of what movies I’ll be doing over the next few years, you can fit two projects into one year.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available to stream on HBO Max in 2021, but is not yet scheduled to be available in the UK. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.