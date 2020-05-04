Accessibility Links

When will Onward be on Disney+ UK? How to watch online now and digital release date

Pixar's latest offering was affected by cinema closures

EPIC QUEST – When teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) get an unexpected opportunity to spend one more day with their late dad, they embark on an extraordinary quest fraught with some of the most unexpected obstacles. Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” opens in U.S. theaters on March 6, 2020. © 2020 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

Pixar fans are being spoilt this year with not one, but two films coming from the heart-wrenching animation studio this year – the first being urban fantasy Onward.

However, the film barely had two weeks of theatrical release before cinemas began closing worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, far shorter than the usual two months or so.

So if you are one of the many fans who missed out on a chance to see the elven animation on the big screen, here’s how to watch the Pixar film in the comfort of your own living room.

What is Onward’s digital release date in the UK?

Onward is now available digitally in the UK (Monday, 4th May) – you can watch it on the Sky Store for £13.99 or Amazon.

In the US Onward became one of the latest films to be released early online, and was available to buy digitally from Friday 20th March.

However, as with the early US release of Rise of Skywalker, the UK had to wait awhile to get Onward on demand – the Pixar animation was available to purchase digitally on DVD and Blu-ray on Friday 1st May.

When is Onward coming to Disney Plus UK?

Onward isn’t currently one of the titles scheduled to appear on Disney Plus UK, which launched on 24th March and has now surpassed 50 million subscribers worldwide.

However much like they did with Frozen 2, Disney announced that Onward would join Disney Plus early in the US. As of early April, Onward was available to stream in the US.

How to watch Onward online

Onward is available from video on demand stores such as Amazon, Sky Store, Google Play and iTunes.

Onward review

Trevor Johnston reviewed Onward for Radio Times.

Yes, the plot follows an expected path, but what’s fresh and hilarious is how the film honours the fantasy genre while also giving it a good ribbing, and the love/hate central relationship is insightfully drawn. The blend of action, comedy and underling emotion proves unstoppably entertaining, and those who spent their youth playing Dungeons & Dragons will take special pleasure from it.

You can also click to see how Onward was inspired by a touching true story.

Sign up for a seven-day free trial on Disney Plus, or subscribe for £59.99 a year (or £5.99 a month).

Our TV guide is full of ideas on what to watch until Onward is released.

All about Onward

