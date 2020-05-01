How to watch every Harry Potter film online

Next year marks 20 years since the very first Harry Potter film reached our screens, bringing J.K. Rowling’s magical vision to life.

Comforting and familiar, re-watching our much loved trio, Harry, Ron and Hermione fight against darker powers still goes down well. Fans will also rejoice over Audible offering Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, for free, narrated by Stephen Fry.

If you’re hoping to escape into the magic of the wizarding world, read on to find out where you can watch the Harry Potter films in order.

What’s the correct order to watch the Harry Potter films?

In case you needed a reminder, there are seven books in the Harry Potter series, but the final book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, was split into two parts for the film adaptations. Therefore, the correct order to watch the Harry Potter films is:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) Harry Potter and the Order of the Pheonix (2007) Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011)

Buy the Harry Potter books on Amazon

How to watch every Harry Potter film

The good news for Potter fans is that there’s no need to spend ages searching for each film on different streaming services – NOW TV has them all with its Sky Cinema pass. You can be lining up Harry, Hermione and Ron’s best scenes quicker than you can say ‘accio!’ Well, almost.

Even better, you can sign up to NOW TV for a free seven day trial. Afterwards, it’s £11.99 a month and you can cancel at any time. The Harry Potter series is streaming on NOW TV with Sky Cinema until 27 February 2021.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

© Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.

The first film brought a very young looking Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint onto our screens and with it, a whole new world of wizardry. Reminisce Hagrid’s classic line, ‘You’re a wizard Harry’, and pretend that you didn’t hope your Hogwarts letter was just lost in the post.

Watch Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone on NOW TV

Buy or rent Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone on Amazon

Buy the book

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

© Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.

In the second film, we meet the endearing Dobby, the Malfoy family’s house-elf, and follow our favourite trio to uncover a dark force that’s wreaking havoc inside Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry itself.

Watch Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets on NOW TV

Buy or rent Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets on Amazon

Buy the book

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

© Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.

In the third film, directed by Alfonso Cuarón, we find Hogwarts under high security due to an escapee from the ominous wizard prison, Azkaban. Dementors are at large and things start to get decidedly darker during Harry’s third year at Hogwarts.

Watch Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban on NOW TV

Buy or rent Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban on Amazon

Buy the book

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

© Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.

In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, we are spectators to the Tri-Wizard Tournament which brings together competitors from various wizard schools. The students battle dragons and mermaids, but Harry faces something altogether more sinister.

Watch Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire on NOW TV

Buy or rent Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire on Amazon

Buy the book

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

© Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.

The Ministry of Magic takes over Hogwarts in the fifth film, led by the odious Dolores Umbridge. OWL exams are on the horizon, but with Voldemort back on the scene, they’re the least of Harry’s worries. Our protagonist sets about building his own secret army, all while falling for a new beau.

Watch Harry Potter and the Order of the Pheonix on NOW TV

Buy or rent Harry Potter and the Order of the Pheonix on Amazon

Buy the book

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

© Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.

Hogwarts is no longer as safe as it once was in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. In this film, directed by David Yates, we’re introduced to horcruxes, objects that contain a piece of Voldemort’s soul, keeping him immortal. We also lose a major character in this film…

Watch Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince on NOW TV

Buy or rent Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince on Amazon

Buy the book

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

© Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.

In the first instalment of J.K. Rowling’s final book in the series, we see our beloved trio away from the safety of Hogwarts for the first time, hunting for horcruxes. The lighter nature of previous films left behind, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 sees director David Yates create a much more sombre tone.

Watch Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1 on NOW TV

Buy or rent Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1 on Amazon

Buy the book

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2

Jaap Buitendijk - © Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.

We conclude Harry’s wizarding adventures with part two of The Deathly Hallows. Emotional and intense, the final film delivers an epic battle between good and evil.

Watch Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2 on NOW TV

Buy or rent Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2 on Amazon

Buy the book

Need more magic? Try your own Harry Potter pub quiz with our ready-to-go questions and answers.