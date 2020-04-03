Disney Plus UK has every Marvel movie except three – what’s missing and why

Disney Plus has now launched in the UK bringing with it more than 300 shows and 500 movies including the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but not all of the movies.

Out of the 23 Marvel movies, there are three missing from the Disney Plus catalogue. If you haven’t signed up yet Disney Plus has a free seven day trial or you can subscribe for £59.99 a year or £5.99 a month.

Don’t worry though you can watch them elsewhere and we’ve located the missing Marvel movies on Disney Plus UK for you.

What Marvel movies are on Disney Plus UK?

Disney Plus UK launched on 24th March bringing with it a ton of Disney classics and action-packed movies, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars. If you’ve decided to settle in for a Marvel movie marathon then you won’t have to go far to binge your way through Phase One to Three. However, you will soon find there are three movies missing from Disney Plus UK. If you want a more complete marathon we’ve located them for you – just scroll down.

Here are the 20 MCU movies on Disney Plus now available to stream and watch.

Phase One

Iron Man (2008)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Marvel’s The Avenger (2012)

Phase Two

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of The Galaxy (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Phase Three

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange (2016)

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Black Panther (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

What Marvel movies are missing from Disney Plus UK?

If you want to watch the missing three Marvel movies then you need to turn to other platforms.

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Starring Edward Norton as the Incredible Hulk, the 2008 movie came early on in the MCU. Even though Mark Ruffalo took on the role from Avengers onwards The Incredible Hulk is still part of the MCU. Universal Pictures owns the distribution rights to The Incredible Hulk as it coproduced the movie with Marvel Studios. There’s no need for a Hulk Smash! though as you can actually watch the movie over on Netflix or Amazon for now.

Where to watch: The Incredible Hulk is on Netflix. You can also buy or rent The Incredible Hulk on Amazon.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Sony owns the rights to Spider-Man. We all remember the rollercoaster not so long ago over whether Spider-Man would continue to appear in Phase 4 movies. Sony struck a deal with Marvel Studios back in 2015 meaning the hero could appear in the MCU movies for crossovers. Sony kept the distribution rights to the solo movies though so you have to look elsewhere to watch Tom Holland’s outing as the web slinger. Sony has made another deal with Disney for Holland to star in another solo movie and another MCU movie so watch this space.

Where to watch: Watch Spider-Man: Homecoming on Amazon Prime Video. You can get the DVD and Blu-Ray of Spider-Man: Far From Home and Homecoming.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

It’s the same deal with Spider-Man: Far From Home. The movie only came out last year, paving the way for the new era of the MCU (post-Endgame) so you probably want to watch this one to round off your Marvel marathon.

Where to watch: Watch Spider-Man: Far From Home on Amazon Prime Video. You can get the DVD and Blu-Ray of Spider-Man: Far From Home and Homecoming.

