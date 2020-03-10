Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Is A Quiet Place on Netflix? Where to watch Emily Blunt’s silent horror

Is A Quiet Place on Netflix? Where to watch Emily Blunt’s silent horror

The US Office star John Krasinski has returned to direct the sequel

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
a-quiet-place-featured-1

A Quiet Place thrilled audiences when it crept into cinemas in April 2018, with an eerie premise that kept entire screenings gripped in silence.

Advertisement

The film was a huge success and a sequel is about to arrive, expanding on the Abbott family’s fight against the vicious alien creatures that have taken over Earth.

Emily Blunt reprises her role as Evelyn, now facing the challenge of raising a newborn baby in a world where noise means certain death.

For those who missed the first instalment, or who are looking to refresh their memory, here’s where you can watch A Quiet Place online.

Is A Quiet Place on Netflix?

A Quiet Place will be available on Netflix from 13th Friday 2020.

How to watch Quiet Place online

A Quiet Place is available to stream on NOW TV, for subscribers with a Sky Cinema Pass, until 12th March. The subscription costs £11.99 per month and grants access to a large library of films.

Alternatively, the film is available to purchase for £5.99 on Amazon Prime Video and the Google Play Store.

Advertisement

When is A Quiet Place: Part II in cinemas?

Fans still have time to catch up before the sequel arrives, as its scheduled release date is 19th March 2020.

Tags

All about A Quiet Place

a-quiet-place-featured-1
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(L to R) Marco Graf as Pepe, Daniela Demesa as Sofi, Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, Marina De Tavira as Sofia, Diego Cortina Autrey as Toño, Carlos Peralta Jacobson as Paco in Roma, written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón. Photo by Carlos Somonte

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

L to R: Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali

The best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

“L-r, Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and Evelyn (Emily Blunt) brave the unknown in A Quiet Place Part II.”

A Quiet Place Part II gets tense in exclusive first-look clip

ozark

New on Netflix March 2020 – TV, film and originals release dates