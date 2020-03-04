James Bond film No Time to Die release date pushed back by seven months

No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s final film outing as James Bond 007, has had its release date pushed back by more than seven months.

The film was set to hit UK cinemas on 2nd April, but will now be released on 12th November.

In a statement, MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced that they had made the decision to postpone the film’s release “after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace”.

