It picked up 90,000 chart sales, in addition to 10.6 million streams, in its first week – the biggest total for a single in 2020 so far.

In scoring her first UK number one, Eilish also becomes the first woman to top the charts with a Bond theme, and the youngest artist to do so as well.

It is the second Bond theme in a row to head up the UK Singles Chart, following Sam Smith’s Writing’s On The Wall which was released for Spectre in October 2015.

More like this

Eilish performed the track at this week’s BRIT Awards, at which she was crowned Best International Female.

In reviewing the song, RadioTimes.com called it “understated and classy” but said that “No Time To Die lacks punch and never quite kicks off.”

Advertisement

No Time To Die lands in UK cinemas on 3rd April 2020

