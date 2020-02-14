Also recognisably Bond is that jagged electric guitar riff, and then, after a bit of a wait, the trademark horns and swirling strings taking us as close to a crescendo as the song ever reaches.

Understated and classy, it marks Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell as song writers with real craft – but is it just a bit too understated?

Yes, Bond is about melancholic moments – and no doubt this outing, Daniel Craig's last as an ageing and jaded 007 – will feature plenty of those, but Bond is also about action, excitement and a bit of silliness, about edge-of-the-seat stunts and fights for your life and most of all about the vigorous energy of the main man.

Bond isn't always subtle but Eilish’s track is consistently so, with no real highs to counter the lows – I mean, there isn't an orchestra stab in sight! What must Duran Duran think.

Despite a hummable tune and great atmospherics, in the end No Time To Die lacks punch and never quite kicks off. And that’s just not very Bond, is it?

No Time To Die is released in UK cinemas on 3rd April 2020