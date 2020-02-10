When is Spiral: From The Book of Saw out? What is it about? Who’s in it?

Saw seems to be a franchise that will never die. Three years after 2017’s Jigsaw, the famed slasher saga is back with a fresh spin on the tale titled Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

Based on an idea by Chris Rock and with the director’s chair being occupied by Darren Lynn Bousman, who helmed the second, third and fourth instalments of the original series, the upcoming Spiral promises a return to the good old days.

Here’s everything you need to know about it…

When is Spiral: From the Book of Saw coming out?

The film is set to be released in cinemas on 15th May 2020. As Variety reported, the film’s initial release date was set for 23rd October, creeping in just in time for Halloween. However, thanks to the competition of David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills, the film was shuffled forward five months.

What is it about?

Details of the films plot are fairly scarce, however, if the trailer is anything to go by, the film will focus on Chris Rock and Max Minghella’s detective duo as they attempt to crack a series of grizzly cop murders in New York City.

Samuel L. Jackson also appears in the film, playing the part of Marcus Banks, an esteemed detective and the father of Chris Rock’s character Zeke Banks.

Minus the trademark theme music at the end of the trailer and a reference by Jackson’s character to Jigsaw’s classic phrase, one would not initially assume a Saw film was being advertised. The film’s subtitle, From The Book Of Saw, confirms the affiliation to the classic series.

Along with the film being based on an idea proposed by Rock himself, the film is written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger.

Who is in the cast?

As mentioned, Rock, Minghella and Jackson fill out the main cast, along with Marisol Nichols (Riverdale), who will play Captain Angie Garza, Zeke Banks’s boss.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, watch Chris Rock in action below: