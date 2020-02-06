Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi in talks to helm Doctor Strange sequel

Sam Raimi, director of the 2002 Spider-Man trilogy, could be making a sensational return to the superhero movie genre – with reports suggesting that he is set to take on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Advertisement

According to Variety, Raimi is in talks with Marvel as the studio looks to replace Scott Derrickson, who stood down from the project in January citing “creative differences.”

If Raimi does come on board to helm the film, it will be his first directorial effort since 2013’s Oz the Great and Powerful, and his first foray into superhero fare since the largely derided third instalment of his otherwise acclaimed Spider-Man trilogy in 2007.

Raimi first made his name as the creator, writer and director of the Evil Dead movies, while other credits include The Gift and Drag Me to Hell.

Get all the latest Doctor Who updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Doctor Who and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

A whole host of names had been suggested as alternatives to Derrickson, who directed the first Doctor Strange movie in 2016 – with Guillermo Del Toro and Kevin Smith amongst those mooted as possibilities.

But given Raimi’s pedigree as both a successful superhero filmmaker and a master of the comedy-horror genre, he seems like a perfect fit for the film – which is reportedly set to be the first scary film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film will see Benedict Cumberbatch reprise his role as the titular character, with Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor also set to return, and Elizbeth Olsen’s Scarlett Witch expected to make an appearance.

Meanwhile Variety has also reported that Rachel McAdams, who played Christine Palmer/Night Nurse in the first film, will not be involved this time out.

Advertisement

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently scheduled for a May 2021 release.