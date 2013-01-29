OZ/OSCAR DIGGS

"Oscar Diggs, aka Oz, is a small-time magician who takes his magic act on the road as part of a traveling circus in the Midwest. A man with dubious ethics, Oz is a handsome, charming charlatan who is skilled at smooth-talking his way out of problems. When he is hurled into the magical Land of Oz, Oscar faces a fight-or-flight dilemma that holds the fate of a kingdom in the balance, forcing him to decide what kind of man he truly is before it is too late."

James Franco

More like this

You may know James Franco, 34, as Harry Osborne, and his alter-ego the Green Goblin, from Oz director Sam Raimi's Spider-Man films or as pot dealer Saul Silver in action comedy Pineapple Express.

THEODORA/THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST?

According to Disney, "Theodora is a beautiful, naïve witch who is protected by her powerful sister Evanora. Theodora only wants peace to come to the Land of Oz and truly believes that a prophesied wizard will arrive someday to restore order."

However, the company's merchandising department suggests a different story. An Oz mug recently spotted on their website appears to picture Theodora transformed into the Wicked Witch of the West, the notorious villain of the piece in the original film and novel The Wizard of Oz.

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis, 29, starred opposite Justin Timberlake in romcom Friends with Benefits, and in Darren Aronofsky's acclaimed psychological ballet thriller Black Swan, and provides the voice of Peter Griffin's teenage daughter Meg in animated series Family Guy.

GLINDA

"Glinda is a good witch who rules over a peaceful kingdom of simple, kind folk. Beautiful Glinda is not only a compassionate and benevolent witch, but also a fierce protector of her people. Though Glinda sees through Oz’s façade early on, she knows genuine goodness lies within and helps Oz achieve his true destiny."

Michelle Williams

Viewers of a certain age will know Michelle Williams, 32, from late-90s teen drama Dawson's Creek, but she's since made her name as a Hollywood actress in Ang Lee's Brokeback Mountain, opposite Ryan Gosling in romantic drama Blue Valentine and as Marilyn Monroe in My Week with Marilyn.

EVANORA

"A witch to be feared, Evanora is Theodora’s over-protective sister. With her penetrating gaze, she exudes a powerful presence and has positioned herself as the royal advisor and protector of Emerald City."

Rachel Weisz

Advertisement

The British actress, 42, did plenty of TV in the UK but is probably best known to worldwide audiences from the blockbuster fantasy adventure movie The Mummy and its sequel. Weisz won a best supporting actress Oscar for her role in 2005 drama The Constant Gardener.