Super Bowl 2020 movie and TV trailers: A Quiet Place 2, Mulan and more

The Super Bowl isn’t just about American football, it also provides us with a look ahead to the latest cinema releases with new trailers and footage.

Advertisers and studios pay a ridiculous amount of money to get millions of eyeballs on their commercials as well as trailers as people tune in to see the half time show – JLo and Shakira will be belting out their best tunes for us this year.

We already have an idea of what to expect when it comes to Super Bowl 2020 trailers from A Quiet Place 2 to Mulan already having released their big game spot teasers.

Here’s what we know so far.

A Quiet Place Part 2 (2020)

Paramount Pictures has released a TV spot for A Quiet Place Part 2. The 30-second tease gives fans of the popular first film enough to get excited about. Judging from the clip Part 2 will give us an idea of the events in the lead up to the first film as well as giving us an idea of where the creatures came from. Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) leaves her home taking her family with her following Part 1, but we’ll have to see the full trailer before we kick off with any theories…

A Quiet Place Part 2 is released in cinemas on 20th March.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

After a (very) shaky start Sonic the Hedgehog is approaching its release date. It seems a bit strange that not that long ago we were all discussing the hideous first look at Sonic. Luckily the studio had time to go back to the drawing board and give him a makeover. The TV spot looks like an advert at first, starring Michael Thomas, football player Christian McCaffrey, sprinter Allyson Felix and driver Kyle Busch, but then we realise Sonic is behind the camera.

Sonic the Hedgehog is released in cinemas on 14 February, 2020.

Mulan (2020)

Another Disney remake is on its way. This time Mulan is getting the live-action treatment in a more faithful re-telling of the Chinese ballad. There’s no Mushu and Li Shang has been replaced by a new love interest…and it’s sans the famous tunes, but there’s stunning cinematography and epic martial art sequences teased in this latest look.

Mulan is released in cinemas on 27th March.

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020)

SpongeBob is back with another movie. This time we get to see Snoop Dogg playing himself and Keanu Reeves playing a tumbleweed that talks. What more could you want?

Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run is released on 22nd May, 2020.

Hunters (2020)

Amazon Prime has also got in on the action, this time with a TV series rather than a film trailer. Hunters is about a group of Nazi hunters gathering in New York in the late 70s to stop the Fourth Reich. Jordan Peele is an executive producer and Al Pacino stars. Sounds good to us.

Hunters is released on Amazon Prime Video on 21st February.

What else could we see?

Fast & Furious 9 dropped its trailer early on Friday, ahead of the Super Bowl, but that doesn’t mean we won’t get another version.

Black Widow is set for release on 1st May. While we’ve already had two trailers, we expect we could get a TV spot giving us more Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh.

Top Gun: Maverick, Jungle Cruise and Wonder Woman 1984 could also be on the cards with release dates set for this year.

Entertainment Weekly has reported that Bill Murray is coming back with a new Groundhog Day…but hold fire it’s not a trailer it’s in an advert for Jeep.