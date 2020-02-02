Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Star Wars boss says a future movie will “absolutely” be helmed by female director

Star Wars boss says a future movie will “absolutely” be helmed by female director

Kathleen Kennedy spoke about hiring women filmmakers on the BAFTA Film Awards red carpet

Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), Poe (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega), Rey (Daisy Ridley) and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER.

It’s looking more and more likely that a future Star Wars movie will see a woman in the director’s chair for the first time in the franchise’s 43-year history.

Advertisement

Female directors Deborah Chow and Bryce Dallas Howard recently helmed episodes of Disney+ series The Mandalorian, but there has never previously been a female lead director on a big-screen Star Wars production.

But speaking to BBC News on the red carpet for the BAFTA Film Awards 2020, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said that “without question” a future film will be helmed by a woman filmmaker.

(Star Wars)

Kennedy – who is receiving this year’s BAFTA Fellowship award – did not specify a particular film, but said that a female director would “absolutely” be hired.

“We’ve got two or three fantastic women working with Star Wars – we’re cultivating a lot of great talent,” she said.

Last year, Victoria Mahoney became the first woman to direct scenes for a Star Wars film as second unit director on The Rise of Skywalker.

Rian Johnson, writer/director of The Last Jedi, is currently working on a trilogy of Star Wars films, while Marvel Cinematic Universe producer Kevin Feige is also developing a film with Kathleen Kennedy.

Advertisement

TV projects in the works include shows featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Rogue One’s Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), as well as a second season of The Mandalorian.

Tags

All about British Academy Film Awards

Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), Poe (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega), Rey (Daisy Ridley) and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER.
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

BAFTA Awards Previews - Mask Buffing

BAFTA film awards: Full list of winners

Elton John biopic rocketman

Bafta Film Awards And the nominees are...

Who votes for the Oscars, Getty

Who will win? Joker scores 11 nominations, closely followed by The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Star Wars Episode III - Revenge Of The Sith starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

When is the Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+?