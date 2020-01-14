Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Confirmed: Hans Zimmer will score No Time To Die

Confirmed: Hans Zimmer will score No Time To Die

Zimmer has previously worked on several other huge blockbusters

B25_25594_R James Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Nicola Dove © 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

After being strongly rumoured for the high-profile gig, it has now been confirmed that composer Hans Zimmer will provide the score to upcoming Bond film 007: No Time To Die.

Advertisement

Zimmer’s work will be well-known to fans of cinema, as the composer has written music for huge blockbusters like Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy and Pirates of the Caribbean.

He has been brought on board relatively late into production on the latest James Bond flick, after Dan Romer left the project in December citing creative differences.

Romer had previously worked with director Cary Joji Fukunaga on his Netflix projects Beasts of No Nation and Maniac starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

Confirmation came via James Bond’s Twitter account, along with a short statement from Fukunaga:

No Time To Die sees Daniel Craig return to the iconic role of James Bond for the last time, with other familiar faces like Q (Ben Whishaw), M (Ralph Fiennes) and Moneypenny (Naomi Harris) also in tow.

New additions to the cast include Ana de Armas (Knives Out) and Academy Award winner Rami Malek, best known for playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

It had previously been speculated that Zimmer would enlist the help of a fellow composer to ensure his score would be ready for the film’s impending release, but no announcement has been made on this just yet.

Advertisement

007: No Time To Die launched a full trailer in December, ahead of its explosive debut in UK cinemas on Thursday 2nd April 2020.

Tags

All about No Time to Die

B25_25594_R James Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Nicola Dove © 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

ozark

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Cary Joji Fukunaga attends the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 03, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Last of the Mohicans TV series in the works from No Time To Die director

1917 logo

Is 1917 based on a real story?

Grantchester V

Meet the cast of ITV’s Grantchester series 5