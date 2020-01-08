Walking Dead boss shares new information about Rick Grimes spin-off films

New information about the upcoming Walking Dead spin-off movies has been announced by show boss Scott M Gimple.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gimple revealed that the films – which will revolve around Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes – will see the popular character faced with new challenges.

He said, “We are going to continue to tell Rick’s story, and we are going to discover so much of the world through that story.

“Rick will be challenged in different ways that, in some ways, everything that he’s been through has sort of prepared him for. It’s a much larger world than one that he had been operating in, and that was challenging in and of itself.

“Now things are heightened, and just as we’re going to the movies — and it is the movies proper, suitably wide screen — we’re going to be filling that screen with a brand-new world.”

As might be expected with the transition to the big screen, the scale and budget will be bigger than for the show, and Gimple also claims that the move to film allows for new directions to be explored.

He added, “Television is like, boom, we’re done. Movies, to calibrate an hour and a half, two hours is no joke, and it’s been a lot of fun, but it’s a real challenge and we take it very seriously for the fans.

“We really want to deliver them something special, something worth their trip to the movies. We’re trying to be very deliberate and deliver something new.”

This is more or less the first word we’ve had on the trilogy, since it was first announced in late 2018, and a date for their release has not yet been announced.

A spin-off series, The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video this spring.