Is Knives Out getting a sequel?

Rian Johnson’s modern murder mystery Knives Out went down a treat with both critics and audiences towards the end of last year.

And according to reports, Johnson is already looking at bringing back Daniel Craig’s eccentric sleuth Benoit Blanc for another outing.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that the Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director is already working on a second whodunnit, focusing on a different case, and is keen to film it within the next year.

Meanwhile, word is that Craig would be happy to return for another film, with Johnson’s producing partner Ram Bergman supposedly telling THR “Daniel had so much fun doing it, and he wants to do more”.

Apparently, a sequel has not yet been given the official go ahead by Lionsgate, but based on the success of Knives Out at the box office it would seem an attractive proposition.

Knives Out was nominated for three awards at this year’s Golden Globes, including best picture – musical or comedy, but went home empty handed.