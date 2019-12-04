Accessibility Links

Richard E. Grant has seen The Rise of Skywalker – and he’s a big fan

The actor, who will appear in the film as villain Allegiant General Pryde, posted an emotional review of the upcoming film on Twitter

Richard E Grant

Richard E. Grant’s Twitter videos are always something of a treat – and his latest one will be especially enjoyable for Star Wars fans.

The actor, who is appearing in The Rise of Skywalker as villain Allegiant General Pryde, claimed he had just seen the film – and was visibly emotional as he shared his experience.

“I’ve just seen Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and nothing can prepare you for this,” he said. “I cheered, I shouted, I fist pumped the air, I stood and cheered – it’s absolutely everything you hoped it would be.”

He finished: “I’m so proud to be in it and I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Accompanying the video, he wrote on Twitter: “Just seen the 1st cast screening of @starwars #THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. What it achieves, weaves & resolves, is a total emotional meltdown & resurrection of the Spirit. Bravo to @jjabrams & his astonishing cast & creative crew.”

Anticipation for the film, the final instalment of the Skywalker Saga, has been building for some time, and so fans will be reassured by Grant’s reaction, which seems to indicate they don’t need to fear a let-down.

You can watch the full trailer for Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker below:

The Rise of Skywalker is slated for UK cinema release on 19th December

